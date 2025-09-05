Why Bathrooms Are Today’s Boldest Statement

GROHE SPA is set to take luxury into an ultra-exclusive zone | Pic: GROHE

Bathroom selfies may have started as a pop-culture quirk, but today, they hint at a bigger shift: bathrooms are no longer just private corners; they are curated sanctuaries of luxury and wellness. From Instagram-worthy marble backdrops to spa-like showers—homeowners are turning these once-private corners into showstopping spaces. To learn more about this trend, we spoke with Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director) at LIXIL India, who leads the growth of Grohe, a leading global German brand for complete bathroom solutions. She reveals how bathrooms are redefining modern homes, boosting real estate value, and redefining self-care for modern consumers.

Bathrooms reimagined

Gone are the days when bathrooms were tucked-away functional spaces. “Bathrooms are no longer just functional—they are holistic, spa-like experiences. Even first-time homebuyers want a lifestyle, not just a home. That’s where the bathroom becomes a focal point of indulgence and budgets reflect this shift,” says Rustogi. Features such as rain showers, jacuzzis, steam rooms, and precision-controlled thermostats are no longer a niche indulgence; they are mainstream in high-end homes. The post-pandemic focus on self-care, mindfulness, and wellness routines has accelerated this evolution.

Conscious Indulgence

Travel and exposure to international lifestyles are reshaping the expectations of Indian consumers. “People are now travelling more and seeking the same luxuries at home that they experience internationally. They are aspirational but also deeply conscious.” From water-saving technology to carbon-neutral production, brands like Grohe are responding with innovative solutions, proving that luxury and eco-consciousness can coexist seamlessly.

Bath Spaces Driving Luxury Sales

Bathrooms are now a tangible selling point for luxury real estate. “Consumers now ask detailed questions about bathroom fittings, kitchen appliances, and other devices. When a developer says ‘our bathrooms are fitted with Grohe,’ it allows them to command a premium. We have the largest company-owned technician network in India, with a 2-hour and 6-hour service resolution commitment in 130+ cities.” With RERA regulations requiring disclosure of brands, bathrooms have become visible markers of trust and lifestyle, influencing the decision-making of prospective buyers.

The Power Bathroom

For Rustogi, luxury bathrooms are evolving into ‘power bathrooms—spaces of precision, personalisation and technology. With Grohe Spa arriving in India in 2025, homeowners can expect ultra-personalised, customisable, and design-oriented products. “We even have water scientists exploring how the act of showering can be transformed into something meaningful. Price points range from ₹3–40 lakh depending on configuration and personalisation.”

Launch of Grohe Spa

Come September 2025, India will experience bathrooms like never before. GROHE Spa, launched in partnership with Architectural Digest, elevates luxury to an ultra-exclusive level. First unveiled at Milan Design Week 2024, the collection offers highly personalised, customisable, and design-oriented products, enabling architects and homeowners to customise features and finishes to their exact preference. “We even have water scientists exploring how the act of showering can be transformed into something meaningful. Price points range from ₹3–40 lakh depending on configuration and personalisation.” Each bathroom can be uniquely tailored to the individual, combining design, technology, and a therapeutic experience. Globally, this service is targeted towards the hospitality segment and is embraced by ultra-luxury hotels such as Aman and One&Only. “However, in India, I see it being limited to perhaps one percent of hospitality projects as most hospitality projects in India still focus heavily on cost per room.”

Technology as the silent luxury

Invisible yet indispensable, technology defines modern luxury bathrooms. Grohe’s systems deliver precise temperatures in 0.3 seconds, ensure surfaces remain cool to the touch, and incorporate safety features for children and the elderly. But the bigger shift on the horizon, according to Rustogi, is sustainability. “All our plants are carbon neutral, some are carbon negative, we use brass that is 100 percent recycled, while the lead used is much lower than the acceptable standards.” Even small choices at home can build a more sustainable future. “When brushing your teeth, always shut the faucet. And take shorter showers,” she reminds us.