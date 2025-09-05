Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From September 6 To September 19 For All Zodiac Signs

Andrii Rakov

Aries

3 of Cups: Collaborations, teamwork

This is a time when individuals with different skills will come together to work towards a common goal. There is great team work through collaborations and partnerships. This shared vision can produce great work. In all areas of your life, strive to come together and work towards a common good.

Taurus

6 of Cups: Reconnecting with your past

A wonderful time to remember and relive your childhood and all the memories associated with it. Parents, grandparents, siblings, cousins, ancestral homes, and old friends beckon. You will also be childlike. Embrace the joy and simplicity of life; give and receive love.

Gemini

Nine of Wands: Perseverance

You have come a long way in life. In every area of your life, you have stood with resilience and fortitude. You must know that this is the last lap. Success is near. Don’t give up and don’t lose hope. Breathe and move on. Relationships that seem a struggle will now start easing up. Set boundaries.

Cancer

Six of Swords: A time to heal

This time denotes a time of transition and healing. You are coming out of your grief and problems and moving towards peace and resolutions. A beautiful transition is happening inside and around you. You may undertake journeys physically and metamorphically to blossom into the new healed you. Acceptance and resilience both help tremendously.

Leo

Four of Wands: Celebration

Some of you could be moving into a new home or celebrating a new relationship, etc. A time of coming together to celebrate, rejoice and love. You have laid strong foundations and have worked hard towards achieving success. Relax, enjoy, and celebrate.

Virgo

The Star: A time of celestial blessings

You will suddenly feel like a heavy cloud has been lifted from your head. Such a beautiful period of renewed hope, faith, love, and blessings. You will almost feel the hand of God. There is balance and harmony. Bow down with grace and gratitude. There is a strong sense of purpose.

Libra

Empress: Abundance

You are the queen who is sitting on her throne with a grateful heart, dressed in all finery. Yes, feel and live this emotion. Your cup is full. There is beauty and luxury, creativity and care, love and gratitude, fertility and children. Connect with your feminine side and with all these emotions. You are living it.

Scorpio

Three of Wands: New opportunities beckon

Journeys and expanding horizons, several new opportunities beckon, trade and commerce, returning home from journeys. An opportune time when you will work with great foresight and planning to actualise the several new ventures that come your way. A time for things to come together.

Sagittarius

Six of Wands: Success

Hard earned success and recognition is super special, enjoy it. You deserve it. You alone know how hard you have worked to reach where you are today — be it in business or relationships. Your leadership and skills have been acknowledged and publicly appreciated. You are brimming with confidence. Enjoy, but don’t take your eyes off the ball. You still have more to accomplish. All the best.

Capricorn

Nine of Swords: Feeling overwhelmed

You could be feeling anxiety, fear, and despair. This is temporary. This will pass. You just have to go through this trying period to emerge victorious. Face your fears, roll up your sleeves and get to work. Do not exaggerate your suffering and fall into victim behaviour. Find practical and logical solutions. Luck favours the brave.

Aquarius

Nine of Pentacles: Financial independence

You have worked long and hard and have now achieved the financial independence that you wish and deserve. There will be financial stability of security and the wealth to buy what you like. Be sensible. There is an inner confidence earned from your experience and self sufficiency. You are content.

Pisces

Two of Wands: Make choices

This is a time for strategic planning and bold decisions. Do not hesitate and lose your confidence. Face challenges, plan with precision, envision great possibilities and work towards making them happen. You may he required to make informed choices. Avoid rash and quick decisions.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)