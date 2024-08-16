6 Habits To Keep Your Mind Sharp And Youthful

As we age, the fear of cognitive decline can be a burden. It's natural to fear forgetting things or feeling your mind slow down as you age.

International award-winning Neurologist and IIT-Bombay research Collaborator, Dr. Sachin Adukia says, “Daily young patients consult me for memory loss, poor attention, irritability, etc. In most instances, this is due to digital dementia, which means blunting of cognitive abilities due to excess dependence on devices like smartphones. This is reversible by activities that encourage mental stimulation, memory boosting and new learning.”

The brain, like other muscles, thrives on exercise and stimulation. By incorporating simple habits into your daily routine, you can promote neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and learn at any age.

Read Also Art Of Doing Nothing: Escape The Busy Trap By Embracing Niksen

Here are six habits to keep your brain young

Embrace lifelong learning

Engaging with new information keeps your brain sharp by forming new connections as it strengthens cognitive function.

Read Regularly: Reading stimulates your brain in a multitude of ways. It improves vocabulary, memory, and focus while transporting us to new worlds and expanding our knowledge base.

Learn a new skill: Whether it's mastering photography, learning to code, or even picking up a new recipe, acquiring new skills challenges your brain and keeps it engaged.

Get your body moving

Regular exercise increases blood flow to the brain which delivers vital oxygen and nutrients. Do at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

Find activities you enjoy: Walking, dancing, swimming, biking — choose activities you find fun so you'll be more likely to stick with them.

Keep it simple: Take the stairs instead of the elevator, park further away from your destination and walk.

Feed your brain right

Just like your body, your brain needs the right fuel to function optimally.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can impair cognitive function. Drink ample of water throughout the day.

Choose healthy fats: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, are essential for brain health and cognitive function.

Read Also Explore The Messy Canvas Of Creativity

Challenge your mind

Dr. Adukia, who also specialises in brain diseases in the elderly, says that “Unused synaptic connections amongst brain cells weaken or may even be lost over time. It is vital that the brain is constantly challenged. Mental gymnastics tests various domains of the brain like memory, language, logic, reasoning, spatial functions etc. A simple way to achieve this is solving puzzles, sudoku, memory games, and riddles. Ironically, your smartphone can help you access cognitive restoration apps for mental fitness!”

Board games: Games like chess, Scrabble, or strategy board games provide a social element while keeping your brain active.

Start your day with a puzzle: Tackle a crossword puzzle or Sudoku. This jump-starts your brain activity and improves focus throughout the day.

Prioritise quality sleep

When you sleep, your brain consolidates memories, processes information and flushes out toxins. Sleep for 7-8 hours each night.

Create a bed time routine: Take a warm bath, read a book, or practice relaxation techniques to unwind before sleep.

Have a regular sleep schedule: Go to sleep and wake up at consistent times, even on weekends.

Read Also 5 Hobbies That Will Help You Connect With Nature

Stay connected

Social interaction is crucial for brain health. Engage with friends and family, join a club or group activity, or volunteer in your community.

Ways to incorporate them:

Mental stimulation: Conversations and debates challenge your mind and keep your cognitive skills sharp.

Combating isolation: Loneliness can negatively impact brain health. Social interaction keeps you engaged and feeling connected to the world.

By making small, consistent changes, you can significantly improve your brain function and reduce the risk of age-related decline. Remember, it's never too early or too late to start prioritizing brain health.