5 Hobbies That Will Help You Connect With Nature

In our hyper-connected world, the constant scroll through social media feeds leaves us drained and unfulfilled. While technology offers undeniable benefits, it can also leave us feeling drained and disconnected. Scrolling mindlessly can become a time-sucking habit that detracts from our well-being. But what if there was a way to disconnect, recharge, and rediscover the simple joys in life? Enter the world of hobbies!

Engaging in healthy hobbies offers a powerful way to reclaim your time, boost your happiness and cultivate a more fulfilling life. Here are five fantastic hobbies that will help you ditch the scroll.

Birdwatching

Birdwatching, often seen as a leisurely activity, as it offers a surprising array of benefits that can enrich your life in unexpected ways. It's a fantastic way to get outdoors, connect with nature, and learn something new.

Dipali Salunke Kumar, a teacher at Mithibai College says, “We are too occupied and unknowingly deaf even to the sounds of the common birds in a cityscape. It was during lockdown that these miniature miracles of nature started showing up in our surroundings since there was no cacophony of humans. It was therapeutic to spend time watching those birds, listening to them and learning survival skills when we needed them the most.”

Following are some benefits:

Mental Stimulation: Birdwatching challenges your mind in a fun way. You'll learn to identify different bird species by their appearance, calls, and behaviours, keeping your mind sharp and engaged.

Improved observation skills: As you refine your birdwatching skills, you'll become a keener observer, noticing details in your environment that you might have otherwise missed.

Camping

Camping offers a multitude of benefits for your physical, mental and emotional well-being. It's a fantastic way to reconnect with nature, create lasting memories, and discover a deeper sense of peace and fulfilment.

“Adopting a hobby such as camping is not just a great for your health, but you get to mix the pleasure of experiencing nature and immersing yourself in it with the hard work that ultimately rewards you in the long run,” says Poornima M Thakur, senior digital consultant at Deloitte.

Following are some benefits:

Mindfulness in the wild: Immerse yourself in nature. The sights, sounds, and smells of the outdoors have a calming effect, promoting mindfulness and reducing anxiety.

Nature appreciation: Being surrounded by nature fosters a deeper appreciation for the environment and its beauty.

Hiking

Hiking in essence, is taking long walks for leisure or exercise, typically on trails or established paths in natural environments. Hiking is a versatile activity that can be as simple as a leisurely stroll on a nature trail or a challenging multi-day backpacking adventure.

Jamica Benjamin Fernandes, teacher at St Charles Mumbai says, “Now a days we are so much glued to our mobile phones and social sites that we are missing out lots of fun to explore the nature. Spending quality time in the great outdoors reduces stress, calms anxiety, and can lead to lower risk of depression. Take a break from your social sites and go higher, go further, and go hiking.”

Following are some benefits:

Exploration and adventure: Hike through forests, ascend mountains, or meander along scenic coastlines. Immerse yourself in diverse landscapes and discover hidden gems in nature.

Mental refreshment: Escape the daily grind and reconnect with nature. Hiking is a natural stress reliever, promoting relaxation and mindfulness.

Stargazing

Stargazing is a captivating hobby that offers a unique blend of relaxation, knowledge, and connection. It's a chance to reconnect with nature, ignite your curiosity, and find a sense of awe and wonder in the vastness of the universe.

Eighteen-year-old Tanaya Kadam shares, “Those pretty stars in the sky reminds me the beauty of the universe. Stargazing encourages me to look up from the screen and reconnect with the nature and universe.”

Following are some benefits:

Social connection: This is a social activity. By joining astronomy clubs, attending stargazing parties, or simply sharing the experience with friends and family, creating lasting memories.

Stress reduction: The vastness and beauty of the cosmos have a calming effect, promoting relaxation and reducing stress levels. It allows you to disconnect from daily worries and gain perspective.

Rock climbing

Rock climbing as a hobby is an excellent way to challenge yourself physically and mentally, build confidence, and find a supportive community. Whether you're seeking a thrilling workout, a mental challenge, or a way to connect with nature, rock climbing offers a unique and rewarding experience.

Snehal Dsouza a student says, “Sometimes a little escape from this technological world is what we all need at some point in our life. Rock climbing is definitely one of the best decisions I have can take to refresh my mind, heal my soul and made myself feel closer to nature.”

Following are some benefits:

Cardio champion: Climbing gets your heart rate up, improving cardiovascular health and overall fitness.

Lifelong learning: Rock climbing is a skill that takes time and dedication to master. It's a journey of continuous learning and improvement, keeping you engaged and motivated.