Doc Destiny: Miracle of numbers... How do they work?

Dr Biindu KhuraanaUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
We are surrounded by numbers. Once during a talk show, I received a query from the audience who was trying to get a prospective quotation of Rs 7,00,000 from a client for the last three years but has been unsuccessful.

How could I help? I gave him one rupee coin and said, “This is good luck. Just tweak the seven to six and make it Rs 69,9999.” I asked him to connect with me after applying my solution. It worked as he got back to me after three days, and has been an ardent friend/client for the last eight years. This is the power of numbers. Let’s understand what each number denotes.

Calculate the total of mobile, house, car, address, products, and office numbers and make it a single digit and understand what these numbers indicate:

1: Beneficial number. Brilliant as a boss, leader, and head of the group. This number brings name, fame, authority and position.

2: Peace, and harmony. Good for residences and places of worship but not for commercial use.

3: The number for marketing, advisory, consultancy, and salesmanship. A good commercial number.

4: Innovations, suddenness, changeability. Not recommended for commercial use. It also indicates secret enemies.

5: Brilliant for PR, contacts, finance, and multi-tasking. It brings name, fame energy and progress. It aids in working for the masses.

6: A great number for love, relationship, luxury, popularity and material success. A brilliant commercial number.

7: This is a dreamer's number; good for writers, artists and virtuous life. It also indicates unexpected changes. Not a commercial number.

8: This number indicates delays and obstacles, difficulties and loss, and no financial benefits. Very good for spiritual life. Not a commercial number.

9: Indicates power, position, strength, courage and wisdom, and help from superiors and seniors.

Match each number to your birth or destiny number to see if you are in good zones.

