Diwali 2024: Celebrating the Festival Of Lights With Unique Traditions

The festival of lights is here, and celebrating Diwali excites everyone from a child to a grandpa. While many celebrate the festival in the traditional way, there are a few who prefer celebrating it in an unusual manner. Let’s discover the charm of celebrating Diwali with a change.

Speak the difference

Pratham Ahuja, a Gurugram-based professional, celebrates by being focused on giving back to the community. “Since I was young, I followed a tradition started by my father, who began contributing to the society when he was just 15. Every Diwali, we make it a point to help families who may not have the means to celebrate. We bring light into their homes, not just with diyas but with food, essentials, and warmth. This tradition started as a small effort but has now grown, with our goal of involving five additional families each year.” Pratham feels it’s about making a long-lasting mark and ensuring others celebrate with dignity.

For Delhi-based Pavneet Kaur Sachdeva, PR and Marketing Professional and Content Creator, solo travelling became her Diwali thing and that too to peaceful and less crowded destinations. “This journey began when I found myself overwhelmed by the chaos, pollution and noise of urban celebrations in Delhi. I was looking for a more meaningful experience and then I decided to visit a remote temple in the hills where I discovered a profound sense of peace and spirituality.”

Her first trip was to Gurudwara Shri Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. “As a Sikh child, I had heard many stories about the place from my family and teachers. When I visited, I felt like ‘I was meant to be there’. Traveling by public transport for the first time, I met a Sikh bus driver and conductor who took care of me and shared stories of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Their kindness, including sharing mithai of Diwali and making me feel welcome, made the trip unforgettable. During Diwali Pooja at the Gurudwara, I wanted to light candles but couldn’t find any. A local noticed my search and brought me candles from his home, a gesture that left me in awe.”

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder of NumroVani, practises two interesting things. One is planting three Amla trees. "This activity has been part of my Diwali celebration for a decade. Adoption of the plantation of the Amla tree as an activity is rooted deep within my own spiritual practice wherein the Amla tree is considered very auspicious. As per Shastra, it is representative of Lord Vishnu. The number three represents balance and harmony in life. Additionally, it is great for land rehabilitation, soil conservation and water conservation by enhancing the overall microclimate. Today when I see those trees giving fruits and contributing to the environment, there is a great sense of satisfaction and giving back to society and the environment."

Second thing that Sidhharrth does is digital decluttering and detox for the last three years. “Since my childhood, Diwali was a time when a deep cleaning of the house and its surrounding was a ritual and routine. Taking learnings from this, incorporated this activity which is decluttering the virtual world and digital detox as well. I start this activity a week before Diwali and aim to complete it by Dhanteras. Post Dhanteras, I start reducing my digital exposure time and on the day of Diwali, make it zero and be more connected to real-life people around. It enhances overall productivity post-Diwali and is like a reset button to begin a new traditional financial year."

Canva

Sunanda Rajendra Pawar, Philanthropist and Woman's Rights Activist, however, prefers traditional celebrations.. She starts with Govardhan Pooja marking the beginning of Diwali celebrations, especially in Maharashtra. “We are a farming family, and animals play an important role in the farming community, so we worship cows, bulls, and calves on this day.” Pawar also makes the traditional faral popular in Maharashtra —Karanji, Chirota, Bundicha Ladoo, Chivda and Chakli. “Being the eldest daughter-in-law, I make the faral for the whole family and send it to everyone. There is also a tradition in Maharashtra, perhaps across India, that if there is a death in someone’s family, they do not celebrate any festivals for a whole year. So, for Rohit’s (MLA Rohit Pawar and her son) Karjat Jamkhed constituency, every single family who has lost someone receives faral from us. This year, there were about 1,500-1,600 deaths in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. So, I have sent many packages of faral to those homes, keeping the tradition alive.”

Is it impactful?

Pavneet reveals, “Stepping away from conventional festivities, I have gained a deeper appreciation for the festival’s spiritual experience. Traveling provides fresh perspectives and enhances my understanding of diverse cultural expressions. The connections I’ve made with local traditions and people further deepen the impact, turning what is often a routine celebration into a transformative experience.”

Pratham acknowledges that ‘giving’ is what makes Diwali a community effort rather than a family event. The people’s smiles, gratitude and joy stay with us, thus making every Diwali uniquely memorable and a reminder of what can be done for society.

Canva

How to go about

According to Sidhharrth, the method is to curate one's personal celebration language so that one's mind, body, and soul are connected. "The more personal and unique one tends to become in this journey, the more enjoyable the journey becomes. Also, respect the culture and tradition and embrace unusual ways as supplementary activities to the family traditions. Ensure the activity is inclusive and doesn’t damage family and social fabric.”

Pratham suggests, “I would encourage others to celebrate Diwali by making it a festival of giving. Instead of focusing solely on family gatherings, consider reaching out to the less fortunate. These acts can transform Diwali into something much more meaningful. It’s also important to involve others, making it a collective experience that can grow over time.”

Pavneet talks heavily about travelling during Diwali. "Explore less crowded places, such as small villages or nature retreats. It offers a chance to experience the festival in a different cultural way. You can research potential destinations with unique festive traditions. You can also engage with the local people and their communities within your chosen destination by participating in local rituals and customs. It can lead to meaningful experiences and help you understand the festival's significance from different perspectives.

Celebrating Diwali with a different zing keeps the spirit of the festival alive.