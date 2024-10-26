Diwali 2024: What Is Abhyanga-Snana? Significance, Muhurat & Everything You Need To Know About This Bathing Ritual In Maharashtra

Pinterest

India, being a diverse country, follows the same festival but with different cultural backgrounds. Diwali is a widely celebrated festival in India. Abhyanga-Snana is a ritual followed in Maharashtra, which is an auspicious ceremonial bath taken before the sun rises for the day. It is seen as a mark of physical and spiritual cleansing. Typically performed on Naraka Chaturdashi, the second day of Diwali, this ritual is believed to purify the body, rejuvenate the spirit, and symbolise the victory of good over evil. This year, Abhyanga-snana will be taken on the morning of October 31st.

Significance of Abhyanga-Snana

This ritual has roots in Ayurveda and Hindu history. Snana means "bathing," and Abhyanga means "massaging." The custom consists of a cleansing bath after a deep oil massage. In Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is said to have rescued the universe from the demon Narakasura on Naraka Chaturdashi. In order to commemorate this triumph and purify oneself of physical and spiritual impurities before the start of the new year, Abhyanga Snan is performed.

This year Abhyana Snana muhurat will begin on 05:19 am to 06:32 am and last for 1 Hour 13 Mins on October 31st.

The health benefits of Abhyanga Snana are highlighted by its Ayurvedic aspect. Oil massages improve blood circulation, lower stress levels, and nourish the skin, allowing the body to enter the winter months with greater vigor and immunity. According to Ayurveda, abhyanga-snana should be done not just on this day but every single day from this day.

Abhyanga-Snana Rituals

Traditionally, a warm oil massage or application of ubtan, which is a herbal paste made with turmeric, sandalwood, gram flour, and rose water, is done. This massage, starting from the head and working downward, is done in circular motions to stimulate blood flow, relax muscles, and purify the skin. After allowing the oil or ubtan to settle, one takes a warm water bath, often infused with drops of rose or sandalwood essence for added relaxation and to open pores.

After bathing, wearing new vibrant clothes on Diwali symbolises a fresh beginning. The ritual concludes with applying a subtle fragrance, such as attar, and offering prayers to the holy Tulsi plant and Lord Krishna to invite protection, prosperity, and positivity into one’s life. This sacred routine on Naraka Chaturdashi is both a physical and spiritual cleanse, preparing the individual to enter Diwali renewed and blessed.

Abhyanga Snana is a deeply enriching ritual, celebrating health, happiness, and the joy of Diwali. It isn’t just a bath but a holistic practice that nurtures the body and mind, preparing for the new season and the new year.