Diwali 2024: 5 Eco-Friendly Gifting Ideas For Your Loved Ones

By: Rahul M | October 24, 2024
You can reduce your carbon foortprint by gifting green this diwali
All images from Canva
You can limit your plastic usage and curb pollution by doing your part and opting for eco-friendly gifts to give to your loved ones
Natural, handmade soaps and skincare products made from organic ingredients are a great eco-friendly gift. These items are chemical-free and gentle on the skin
Instead of traditional paraffin wax candles, gift soy or beeswax candles. They are made from natural ingredients, burn longer, and produce less smoke, making them a greener alternative
Gifting items like recycled paper notebooks, plantable pencils, and bamboo pens are useful and sustainable
Create a hamper with organic snacks, herbal teas, or dry fruits. These healthy, eco-friendly gifts promote a greener lifestyle and can be enjoyed by the whole family during the festive season
Gifting home decor items made from upcycled materials like fabric, wood, or glass is a great way to support sustainability
