 Delhi This Weekend: Concerts, Stand-Up Comedy, Pottery Workshops And More
Check out the list of exciting events happening this weekend in Delhi.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Delhi | Canva

This weekend in Delhi looks to be fun and thrilling as always. There's something for everyone, from exciting musical evenings to stand-up comedy shows to pottery craft classes! Make the most of your weekend in the city by taking advantage of this amazing events.

Papon Live

Papon Live | Bookmyshow

One of the best ways to get away from the weekly grind is to attend musical nights. Enjoy the soulful performances by Papon this Sunday; his melodies will make you want to groove to every rhythm. There will be dancing, music and pleasure, making this an unforgettable evening!

When: September 14 | 7:02 PM

Where: Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola, Delhi

Book Here

Pannu Yaar: Stand-up comedy show

Stand-up comedy show | Bookmyshow

This weekend, are you planning to see a live stand-up comedy show? Choosing one event to see in your town can be difficult because there are so many options. We have selected the top live comedy event to ease your work. Get ready for an engaging weekend filled with laughter and joy by Gurleen Pannu for her solo comedy stage, "Pannu Yaar."

When: September 21 - September 22

Where: The Laugh Store: DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

Book Here

Pottery Workshop

Pottery Workshop | Bookmyshow

If you want to take up a new hobby, then this is your sign to start pottery. A pottery workshop in Delhi is offering expert guidance and an exciting learning experience for beginners. This is the perfect time to learn the art of pottery, so take your art partner or friend and embrace a new hobby!

When: September 14 - October 27

Where: The Potter's Life, Delhi

Book Here

Coffee Conversation

Coffee Conversation | Bookmyshow

If you're sick of scrolling through dating apps, check out this fun "Coffee Conversation" event where you can discover romance or friendship in a new and interesting way. You will make connections through intimate and unexpected dates that are based more on personality and discussion than appearance. Regardless of your dating background or preferences, this event offers you the chance to meet potential partners in a fun and relaxed environment.

Where: September 13 - October 27

When: Multiple Venues

Book Here

Open Mic event

Open Mic event | Bookmyshow

This is your time to shine! Take part in a small world open mic night to share your storytelling, poetry, comedy and singing skills with like-minded individuals. True skill is always appreciated and criticism has no place here. Take the opportunity to showcase your creative side to the world.

Where: September 13 - October 13

When: Multiple Venues

Book Here

