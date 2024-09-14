‘Cruises Offer Unique Experience & Are Not Simply Alternative To Flights,’ Says Jurgen Bailom

Cordelia Cruises President Jurgen Bailom | Cordelia Cruises

The holiday season has arrived and you might be looking forward to planning a trip with your family, friends, or exploring your dream location through a solo trip. If you are excited to go on a vacation soon, we would suggest you to not take off but sail this time. Be it to the serene beaches of Sri Lanka or a domestic getaway to Goa and Lakshadweep, you might choose to experience the cruises while touring to your destination.

To understand the cruise-based travel better and get some guidance before booking the tickets to a memorable holiday, we spoke to Mr Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises, the only cruise connecting India to Sri Lanka alongside offering trips to much-loved tourist attractions in India.

Are people moving from flights to enjoy cruises?

Cruises are not simply an alternative to flights; they offer a unique travel experience where the journey itself is the destination. While flights are a mode of transportation, cruises provide an all-encompassing vacation with luxurious amenities, entertainment, and diverse activities all included. Our guests choose cruises for the unparalleled experience of relaxation, exploration, and adventure that they provide, rather than as a substitute for flying.

What are the destinations you facilitate tourists with?

Sri Lanka is an international destination we offer our guests with, but this is facilitated only between June to September when we move our sailings to Chennai from Mumbai. During the other months, we allow travel lovers to explore the beauty of Lakshadweep, Kochi and Goa by travelling on our cruises.

Does the cruise business suffer during monsoon?

Not really. We strategically relocate our homeport to Chennai during the monsoon season to offer year-round cruising experiences. Our ships are well-equipped with a variety of onboard amenities and activities, ensuring our guests enjoy a full vacation experience regardless of the weather.

What made you think of Chennai being the port for the Sri Lanka tour, why not Goa or Kochi?

Selecting Chennai as the port for our Sri Lanka tour was a decision influenced by several key factors. During the monsoon season, the sea conditions on the west coast tend to be choppy until September. Chennai's strategic location and calmer waters on the east coast during this period make it the best choice for our Sri Lanka sailings. Also, its proximity to the east coast of Sri Lanka gives our guests the unique opportunity to explore offbeat Sri Lankan destinations.

We continue our operations from Mumbai and Goa at other times of the year.

You ended your last trip to Sri Lanka this September. How was the response? Did visa relaxations influence demand?

We saw a surge in the demand for sailings during our initial trips itself, It was an exciting 100% increase in bookings for 2024 highlighting Sri Lanka's growing appeal as a premium cruising destination in the region.

Overall demand for our cruises has been robust over the past year. This season has actually been much shorter, with only 7 sailings from Chennai to Sri Lanka scheduled from July to September.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka offered visa-free entry for visitors from India, which was in effect until May 31. This policy was reinstated on August 5th, making the destination even more attractive for Indian travelers. The visa-free entry has significantly contributed interest from travellers, as travelers are keen to explore Sri Lanka without the added hassle of obtaining a visa.

What is the best month to enjoy a cruise ride to Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka, like India, can be a year-round cruising hub.

The east coast of Sri Lanka, where destinations like Jaffna, Hambantota, and Trincomalee are located, experiences calm waters and favourable weather conditions during this period, unlike the west coast which is affected by the monsoons.

Along with exploring the destination, a cruise ride makes the journey exciting too. Our cruises provide a unique travel experience with onboard entertainment, diverse dining options, and spacious accommodations, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey regardless of the season.

What are the must-visit places in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has a lot of beautiful places to explore including Jaffna, Hambantota, and Trincomalee. These destinations offer rich cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and unique attractions that are best enjoyed through a comprehensive travel experience.

How does Cordelia Cruises manage to let tourists explore these offshore spots not directly connected through water?

We are a cruise line, not a ferry service. We offer shore excursions at these destinations, ensuring our guests enjoy the best of the travel destination’s cultural and natural beauty without any logistical worries.

What are the points first-time passengers on a cruise must know?

Travelling on a cruise for the first time can be an exciting adventure. Here are some essential tips for first-time travellers.

Preparation and Packing: Pack casual wear, formal attire for evenings, swimwear, sunscreen, and comfortable shoes. Check the cruise line’s guidelines for specifics.

Arrival and Check-In: Arrive early at the port with your travel documents easily accessible for a smooth check-in process. For our Chennai to Sri Lanka cruises, passport checks and immigration procedures are streamlined for the convenience of our guests. Indian immigration officers are present at the Chennai terminal to handle departure formalities. Additionally, Sri Lankan immigration officers sail with us, allowing passengers to complete their immigration procedures onboard, thus eliminating the need to go through immigration at every port. This makes the entire process seamless and hassle-free for our guests.

Onboard Orientation: Familiarize yourself with the ship's layout, attend the safety drill, and explore dining venues, entertainment areas, and amenities.

Dining and Activities: Enjoy a variety of dining options and numerous activities like live shows, casinos, and spa treatments. Check the daily schedule delivered to your cabin.

Shore Excursions: Take advantage of guided tours and activities at ports of call. Book excursions in advance for a hassle-free experience.

Health and Safety: Participate in the mandatory safety drill and use hand sanitisers available throughout the ship.