Mumbai To Lakshadweep Cruise: All You Need To Know For A Smooth Sail

Lakshadweep has suddenly become a hot torusit destination for Indians. People who are keen to unbdertake this trip via sea route and want to arrive to the island in style can opt for a cruise trip. The cruise trip starts from Mumbai and reaches Lakshadweep via Kochi, Kerala.

Cruise Package

Are these cruises too expensive, do they provide a promising ride, and what all comes in the package for the price we pay? With all these questions in mind, we gathered details for a hassle-free and worthwhile trip from Mumbai to Lakshadweep. Here's everything you need to know if you plan to take the water route to reach the much-talked-about islands.

Cordelia Cruises offers a round trip package extending for four nights and five days connecting Mumbai to Agatti, Lakshadweep. The price is dynamic and depends on the sailing and stateroom options. The prices start from Rs 39,500 (may vary as per travel websites and agent discounts) and extend close to a lakh rupee.

As per the schedule the Mumbai-Kochi-Lakshadweep-Mumbai cruise leaves shores every week on Monday and Wednesday evening. Cruise starting on Monday reach Kochi on Wednesday morning and arrive in Lakshadweep on Thursday. It starts the return journey the same day to reach Mumbai on Saturday morning.

There is one direct Mumbai-Lakshadweep-Mumbai cruise option as well which starts on Monday and returns to Mumbai on Friday.

Notably, September to May is the best period to plan a visit to the islands while reportedly trips don’t take place during the monsoon, i.e. June to August.

Lakshadweep: Travel bookings & tourism

Reservation Manager at Lakshadweep Cruise, Joseph, says speaking to the Free Press Journal that they are already full with tours till April, and are open to accept bookings for October or later. On this note, we ask him if PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep has affected tourism there to which he says that the event has added to the inquiries by curious people wanting to explore the paradise.

“Lakshadweep has always been a tourist spot. Even before the recent scenario, we had taken bookings about six months before departure. For instance, those who are travelling this month confirmed their seats in September. If the desire to visit the islands sees a hike, the waiting period to avail tickets might go up to a year,” Joseph notes while adding, “The connectivity is very limited. Thus, even if there’s a rush in bookings, people can only reach there if the number of flights or ships are increased to ferry them.”

Has PM Modi's visit affected Lakshadweep tourism?

Throwing more light on the island that PM Narendra Modi visited earlier in January, he says, “Bhangaram island was initially run by a private company named Casino Group based in Kerala who used to sell packages ranging from Rs 25,000 per night between 2005 to 2008. It used to be often sold out for a year being the highlight of the premises. Later, the government took over the island and now they are quoting the resort stay for Rs 18,000 a night.”

Family Destination

The tourist facilitator also points out that Lakshadweep is more of a family vacation spot, especially for those involved in government jobs. “Lakshadweep is an LTC destination (Leave Travel Concession) where a government employee travelling to the place gets their tickets reimbursed by the central government. For such visitors spending Rs. 40,000 on their travel seek a return of Rs. 25,000.” However, there’s no doubt that others too take the trip to Lakshadweep to experience the mesmerizing landscapes and create memories along with the calming noise of the waves.

“We don’t want Lakshadweep to become crowded as it might lead to a compromise on its natural beauty,” he says while mentioning that people revisiting the region years later talk of how the place has protected its environmentally rich resources. He believes that no commercialisation is the secret of Lakshadweep and its pristine coast.