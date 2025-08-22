 'Why Is She Promoting Weight Loss Drugs?' Netizens Slam Serena Williams For Using GLP-1 Drug To Shed 14Kgs
'Why Is She Promoting Weight Loss Drugs?' Netizens Slam Serena Williams For Using GLP-1 Drug To Shed 14Kgs

Known for her sheer power on court and resilience through injuries, pregnancy, and even life-threatening health scares, Serena’s confession has sparked intense debate across social media

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Serena Williams, the legendary 23-time Grand Slam champion, has left the sports world stunned with a candid revelation. At 43, the former world No. 1 admitted that she turned to a GLP-1 weight-loss medication to shed pounds, unveiling a dramatic 31-pound transformation. Known for her sheer power on court and resilience through injuries, pregnancy, and even life-threatening health scares, Serena’s confession has sparked intense debate across social media.

Post-pregnancy struggles with weight

In her exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Williams explained that her weight battle began after the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017. Despite years of disciplined training and strict diets, she struggled to return to her pre-pregnancy physique.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed no matter how much I trained or how healthy I ate. It was crazy because I had always known how to get results, but this time nothing worked,” Serena shared.

The tennis star emphasised that she had never relied on shortcuts during her career, making the struggle even more frustrating.

Why Serena chose GLP-1?

GLP-1 receptor agonists, often prescribed for type 2 diabetes, have become increasingly popular for weight management. Williams revealed that this treatment finally helped her break past the physical plateau.

“I feel great. I feel light physically and mentally. For the first time in years, I feel like myself again,” she told PEOPLE.

Social media divided over her choice

What could have been an empowering moment quickly snowballed into controversy. On X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, fans clashed over her openness. One critic wrote, “There is a population of diabetics that actually need this medication to survive… she is not one of them.”

Another added, “As an athlete and role model, it’s disappointing to push the idea that medication is needed to look healthy.”

On the other hand, many defended her honesty. “I’m glad she’s being transparent. Most celebs lie about how they lose weight,” one fan commented.

Another said, “She doesn’t owe us transparency, but it’s refreshing she shared her truth. No shame in it.”

Serena’s legacy beyond the court

Despite the controversy, Serena Williams’ honesty highlights the very real challenges athletes face even after retirement. The woman who changed the game of tennis with her power and persistence is once again at the center of conversation, this time not for her trophies, but for her candid admission about health, body image, and aging.

