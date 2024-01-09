Lakshadweep: Inspired By PM Modi's Snorkelling Pics? Water Sports You Must Try At The Vacation Spot

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 09, 2024
Lakshadweep has gained popularity following PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the tourist destination.
X/PM Modi
The leader was seen snorkelling to add thrill to his visit, inspiring several adventure lovers to pack their bags for Lakshadweep.
X/PM Modi
If you are booking tickets to this beautiful island, take note of the water sports you may try during your vacation time.
X/PM Modi
Similar to Modi ji, you may also experience SNORKELLING, the next-level underwater swimming, with expert guides ensuring your safety. One may book and try that on the Kadmath or Kalpeni islands among other spots in the Union Territory.
Unsplash
Another interesting water sport that people love trying during their visit is SCUBA DIVING which is said to be comparatively easier than snorkelling. Kavarati Island is a popular spot for scuba.
Unsplash
In case you are not too adventurous, but don't wish to make a fool of yourself around friends by stepping backward while they ask you for thrilling sports, you may opt for a lesser daredevil option. Go for PARASAILING which would dip you in water after a fun ride from above.
Unsplash
WINDSURFING is another pick to spice up your vacation mood and get the adrenaline rush. This is something that soothes super-excited people on the trip.
lakshadweep.gov.in
If you often fantasied about a boat race with your gang, you may go KAYAKING in Lakshadweep to fall in love with the beauty of the Arabian Sea.
Unsplash
Other activities to try in Lakshadweep include bumper riding, fishing, canoeing, sunbathing, etc.
Unsplash
