Lakshadweep Tour: 4 Instagrammable Places You Shouldn't Skip Visiting During Your Vacation To The Island

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 09, 2024
The ongoing Lakshadweep vs Maldives controversy has made several travel lovers from India book their tickets to explore and experience Lakshadweep.
Have you added all the must-visit places in the Union Territory to your trip itinerary? Take a look at these Instagrammable spots which will add 'chaar chaand' to your vacation.
(1) Agatti: Most people keep their first foot in Lakshadweep with their visit to this island which has good connectivity from Kochi, via both the water route as well as flight. It is believed that the sunset is best enjoyed from the shore of Agatti with its most enchanting lagoons and coconut trees.
(2) Kavaratti: The island is said to be the most developed of the Lakshadweep islands. It hosts several beautiful spots for nature lovers who would love to enjoy the scenic view standing in the middle of the ocean such as the NIOT Bridge and Dolphin Dive Centre. The region is also home to more than 50 mosques, perfect to add a spiritual touch to the journey.
(3) Kadmath: If you have planned a trip to Lakshadweep to get sporty and witness the thrill of adventure sports, you need to visit this place for the utmost fun. It is a gateway to several activities including windboat ride, surfing, scuba diving, and kayaking.
(4) Kalpeni: To witness the culture of the locals, one may spend an evening at Kalpeni where folk dance is a major tourist attraction. Also, the spot is known for its school promoting women's education which was once considered taboo. This island is filled with several activities for people visiting the place as it has everything one asks for, from snorkeling to reef-walk.
