Lakshadweep Vacation Guide: How To Reach The Island? Starting From THIS City Is Best For Your Travel Plans

Agatti Island in Lakshadweep | https://lakshadweep.gov.in/

Planning a trip to Lakshadweep soon, but unaware of how to travel right? We have you covered. Here's a look at the possible ways to visit the island and ensure an easy comfortable journey. While one may start from several cities connecting tourists to the Union Territory, it is recommended to kick-start one's trip from Kochi.

Plan it from Kerala

Travel lovers looking forward to visiting Lakshadweep with their family and friends, or traveling solo, may take cues from the following travel tips to plan their itineraries to reach and experience the serene island. Considering its geographical location being close to South India, the best city to begin one's travel is Kochi, Kerala. It offers both air and water routes to ferry people to their go-to destination.

Take the cruise

Indian tourism has the Lakshadweep Samudram tour package for its people which is a five-day cruise to Kavaratti, KaJpeni, and Minicoy islands. It also welcomes foreign nationals with a tourism visa to take the tour on the ship MV Kavaratti for the island tour.

SNIC Lakshdeep.Finishing the year at the Seas. New Year Celebrations of the Cadets on board MV Kavarathi pic.twitter.com/1UZA5OfNlz — NCC DTE KERALA & LAKSHADWEEP (@NCC_KER_LAK_DTE) January 1, 2024

Boarding takes place at Kochi in the morning hours and the journey begins with a welcome drink, mostly tea. The cruise returns to Kochi giving unforgettable memories to people which includes water sports, folk dance, and sightseeing activities. Lakshadweep Samudram packages cost around 30,000 INR. For more details & booking, click here.

Flying to Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep flights | Makemytrip

You would be surprised to know that flying to Lakshadweep is affordable as well as not too time-consuming. Alliance Air operates a flight from Kochi to Agatti Island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep at 8.55 a.m. The flight bookings start at a price of 5,500 INR for a travel duration of about 90 minutes.