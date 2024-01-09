5 Reasons Why Lakshadweep Is Not Goa

Don't visit Lakshadweep if you look up to recreating your Goa memories there. Yes, you read that right. In case you want to booze and party by the beaches and flaunt your bikini look, we suggest you step back from a trip to the pristine island located on the Arabian Sea off the southwestern coast of India. While both Goa and Lakshadweep are tourist spots known for beautiful beaches and calming breeze, they are a little too different. Here are a few reasons why Lakshadweep is not Goa!

Sober station

In case nobody told you, we'll inform you that ‘daaru’ is a no-no on Lakshadweep Islands as the region doesn’t permit the consumption of alcohol. In 2021, the Union Territory put a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol except one of its islands, Bangaram. Thus, people visiting this place would not be able to chug a beer to celebrate, however, they may enjoy the sober way by sipping some local juices and freshly available coconut water.

Nightlife is calming

We agree that Goa is all about its nightlife, however, in Lakshadweep, you may rest in your lodge all night and still not miss anything happening. The nights here are peaceful and not loaded with loud and peppy music which will let you feel the cool breeze and meditate by the shore in the calming noise of the waves. Also, one may witness the bioluminescence in Bhangram Beach between September to November.

The Bangaram beach at night...welcome to lakshadweep 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vkHdpd21qI — Ajay...🇮🇳🙏 (@AjayPratapVarma) January 8, 2024

Sunbathing nude?

Lakshadweep is popular for its mesmerising sunset and sunbathing rituals. In case you prefer to get exposed by stripping off, be aware that's not allowed here. There are restrictions that reportedly prohibit people from wearing bikinis and going nude on the beaches, excluding Bangaram and Thinnakara.

Don’t climb coconut trees

You may skip normal water and opt for coconut water during your entire stay in Lakshadweep but don't risk plucking coconuts. People visiting the region must keep their love for thrilling activities confined to water sports, and strictly avoid climbing coconut trees as doing so is a punishable offense. Unlike Lakshadweep, some adventure packages in Goa provide tourists with an experience of tree climbing along with zip lining and rock climbing.

Whispering palms, turquoise seas

where Lakshadweep's coconut trees sway in harmony with the rhythmic tides, creating a symphony of serenity along pristine beaches.



【 📸 Achuudayasanan】#exploreindianislands #Lakshdweep #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/dXY2MI3gx8 — Explore Nature🦋 (@ExploreNatureP) January 7, 2024

Entry permit

One may easily backpack to Goa and explore the place, but that's not the case with Lakshadweep as it holds some entry restrictions. Tourists need to avail a permit to visit the islands and get special permission to document or film certain areas there. Mostly this step is taken care of by the travel agents operating the tour to Lakshadweep who collect and process requirements in advance. Otherwise, travellers need to obtain and fill out a form adhering to the Laccadive, Minicoy, and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules, 1967.

"Lakshadweep has particular difficulties with its facilities for tourism, however, the chain of 36 coral islands is a great place to go on vacation because of its scintillating beaches with a variety of marine life," says Saumitra Singh, Managing Director of The Tigress Resort & Spa while considering the entry permits, stay restrictions with respect to days spent on the island, and more.