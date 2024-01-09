 Lakshadweep Travel: Everything You Need To Know About Entry Permit, Guidelines Before The Trip
Lakshadweep Travel: Everything You Need To Know About Entry Permit, Guidelines Before The Trip

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Lakshadweep | https://lakshadweep.gov.in/

Lakshadweep, known for its breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness, continues to be a sought-after destination for tourists and travelers.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Union Territory and his suggestion to turn it into an adventure and tourism hub has sparked a renewed curiosity among the Indians about the Union Territory. 

However, to ensure the sustainable preservation of its unique ecosystem and maintain local cultural integrity, the Lakshadweep administration has instituted certain permit requirements for visitors.

Guidelines and entry permit to know before visiting Lakshadweep

Entry Permit (EP): All tourists, including Indian nationals, are required to obtain an Entry Permit (EP) to visit Lakshadweep. The EP can be obtained by applying through authorized travel agents or the Lakshadweep Tourism Department.

Restricted Area Permit (RAP): Certain islands within Lakshadweep are classified as restricted areas due to their sensitive ecological and strategic significance. Visitors intending to visit these restricted areas are required to obtain a Restricted Area Permit (RAP) in addition to the Entry Permit.

The RAP can be applied for through designated authorities, and specific guidelines and permissions need to be adhered to while visiting these restricted locations.

Special Permits: In certain circumstances, special permits may be required for activities such as filming, research, or other specialized purposes. Applicants seeking such permits should contact the respective authorities well in advance and comply with the specific requirements outlined for their intended activities.

How to apply for the permit?

As per the Restriction on Entry and Residence Rule 1967, individuals are required to complete the entry permit form available online and submit it to the administrator.

The form entails an application fee of Rs 50. Indian visitors require a Police Clearance Certificate issued by the Commissioner of Police from their residing district in India. Moreover, applicants have to provide a self-attested photocopy of their ID card along with three passport-size photographs. Once the permit is approved, travelers must present it upon arrival in Lakshadweep.

Indian visitors are permitted to visit all the Islands in Lakshadweep and foreign tourists possessing a valid Passport and Visa for India can visit specific islands in Lakshadweep, such Agatti, Kadmat, and the International Tourist Resort of Bangaram

