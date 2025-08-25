 Manipur Leads AI Integration In Legal Case Management & GIS-Based Habitation Village Mapping, To Facilitate Citizen-Centric Service Delivery
These initiatives aim to facilitate more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric service delivery, said Thokchom Kiran Kumar, Secretary (IT) in the Manipur government, at an event in Imphal, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT in a statement on Sunday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Manipur is actively laying the groundwork for the integration of artificial intelligence in areas such as legal case management and GIS-based habitation mapping of villages, said Thokchom Kiran Kumar, Secretary (IT) in the Manipur government, underscoring the critical importance of AI capacity-building as a foundational step towards enhancing governance within the state.

To accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence in governance, the Department of Information Technology (DIT), Manipur, in partnership with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under MeitY, convened a two-day capacity-building workshop on "AI for Good Governance".

The workshop, conducted as a key component of NeGD’s Capacity Building initiative, aimed to enhance the understanding and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance among senior officials of the government of Manipur. The event witnessed participation from over 50 officers across various departments including all the Deputy Commissioners of the State, reflecting the state’s collective commitment to digital transformation and AI-led innovation in public administration.

Delivering the welcome address, Nambam Deben, Director (IT), Manipur, extended a warm welcome to all participants and acknowledged the presence of the chief guest and dignitaries from NeGD. Potsangbam Henry, Head, State e-Mission Team (SeMT), Manipur, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the IT Department, NeGD’s support, and the active participation of officers.

He emphasised SeMT’s commitment to advancing AI-driven governance in the state. This initiative represents a landmark in Manipur’s digital governance journey, reaffirming the government’s commitment to adopting AI-driven solutions for transformative public service delivery. Through the Capacity Building scheme of NeGD, the programme equips state officials with domain expertise, hands-on exposure, and proven best practices in AI governance.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

