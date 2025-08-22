 Kyndrl's $2.25 Billion Commitment Leads To Establishing AI Lab In India, To Boost Technology Infrastructure
The company’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
File Image |

Bengaluru: Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, on Thursday announced its growth plans in India with a focus on modernising essential technology infrastructure for leading organisations. As part of this $2.25 billion commitment over the next three years, Kyndryl is focusing on the development of future-ready talent and establishing an AI lab in India to expand the company’s impact in the world’s most populous country.

The company’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens. “Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl.

“We’re committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Schroeter, said that the country welcomes global partners to collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel.

In a post on X social media platform, PM Modi said that “India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel”. “Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress,” the Prime Minister added. Schroeter said it was a pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister to share Kyndryl's long-term commitment to the country.

“India has established itself as a global technology powerhouse, driven by a thriving startup ecosystem, world-class digital infrastructure and skilled workforce,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. “With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth.”

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

