Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Controversy Attracts Memes On Social Media

The Lakshadweep vs Maldives row has not only witnessed a serious debate but also attracted memes on social media. A few internet users have shared funny memes reacting to the controversy with a light-hearted approach. From classic meme templates to apt film scenes, desi netizens have rolled out some posts cheering for the Union Territory of India and discouraging visits to the Maldives.

Check posts below

Sad life for Madives lol. India found their true love in lakshadweep 😂🔥#AkshayKumar #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/4S168rEAUN — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) January 9, 2024

Tourism

Memes also surfaced anticipating how the recent controversy would affect the tourism of the two travel destinations. People shared viral images and movie scenes to reflect on how Lakshadweep tourism would seek a hike after Indians opted to visit the Union Territory of India instead of the international alternative, taking a holiday inspiration from PM Narendra Modi. X users even addressed PM Modi as a travel influencer in their memes on the current scenario.

Hotel owners in maldives right now! pic.twitter.com/37iuGzYVLP — Anuragi Ki Kalam Se (@anuvedi) January 7, 2024

Sports

Meanwhile, another meme that took the internet by storm threw light on sports and tickled the cricket fever, It went viral for suggesting the BCCI to book a match venue in Lakshadweep. The meme showed cricket administrator Jay Shah along with his father and Union Minister Amit Shah 'discussing' if that was possible.

ipl ke 2 match ish bar lakshadweep me bhi karwa dena. pic.twitter.com/Iz2rcZSOvo — Marwadi (@AmeerHuBc) January 7, 2024

The epic meme

Amidst #BoycottMaldives and #VisitLakshadweep, people even took a dig at their friends who were planning to take a vacation to Maldives in the near future. "Airport me hi pakad liya" meme was shared on this note.