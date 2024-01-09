 Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Controversy Attracts Memes On Social Media
Even days after PM Modi visited Lakshadweep, followed by indecent comments by Maldivian leaders, netizens continue to react to the issue on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

The Lakshadweep vs Maldives row has not only witnessed a serious debate but also attracted memes on social media. A few internet users have shared funny memes reacting to the controversy with a light-hearted approach. From classic meme templates to apt film scenes, desi netizens have rolled out some posts cheering for the Union Territory of India and discouraging visits to the Maldives.

Check posts below

Tourism

Memes also surfaced anticipating how the recent controversy would affect the tourism of the two travel destinations. People shared viral images and movie scenes to reflect on how Lakshadweep tourism would seek a hike after Indians opted to visit the Union Territory of India instead of the international alternative, taking a holiday inspiration from PM Narendra Modi. X users even addressed PM Modi as a travel influencer in their memes on the current scenario.

Read Also
Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Controversy: Maldivian Politician Mistakenly Shares France's 'Bora Bora'...
article-image

Sports

Meanwhile, another meme that took the internet by storm threw light on sports and tickled the cricket fever, It went viral for suggesting the BCCI to book a match venue in Lakshadweep. The meme showed cricket administrator Jay Shah along with his father and Union Minister Amit Shah 'discussing' if that was possible.

The epic meme

Amidst #BoycottMaldives and #VisitLakshadweep, people even took a dig at their friends who were planning to take a vacation to Maldives in the near future. "Airport me hi pakad liya" meme was shared on this note.

