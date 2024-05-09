Thailand, Sri Lanka Extend Visa-Free Entry For Indian Tourists

Many countries have provided Visa-Free entry to Indian passport holders. | Representative Image

The world is full of diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and unforgettable experiences that can make anyone want to travel, especially during the holiday season. However, travellers often face difficulties in navigating visa processes, which can act as a barrier. But there is good news for those who love to explore. There are several countries around the world that Indian passport holders can visit without a visa.

Sri Lanka Extends Visa-Free Entry

Indians travelling to Sri Lanka can enter without a visa for a period of 31 days. The scheme was launched in October, aimed at attracting more tourists as Sri Lanka builds its economy back up after a serious financial crisis. Sri Lanka's decision to double the tourist visa fee from $50 to $100 for a 30-day visit has been reversed in a policy u-turn. The President's Office made this announcement on May 6 in response to concerns raised by regional tourism stakeholders and problems at important Bandaranaike International Airport entry points. In addition, the free visa service has been extended for citizens of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Russia, Japan, and India.

1. Thailand

Thailand, a Southeast Asian gem famed for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine, has been a longstanding favourite amongst Indian tourists. Recognising this, Thailand introduced a visa-free policy for Indian nationals in late 2023, allowing visits for up to 30 days. It recently announced extension of visa free entry till November 11, 2024.

2. Mauritius and Seychelles Islands

For those seeking island paradises, Mauritius and Seychelles offer an idyllic escape. Mauritius, with its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and luxurious resorts, grants visa-free entry for up to 60 days to Indian visitors.

Seychelles, an archipelago known for its untouched beauty and diverse marine life, welcomes Indian travellers visa-free for up to 90 days.

3. Nepal

While stunning coastlines are a major draw, the visa-free landscape extends beyond beaches. Nepal, a land steeped in rich Himalayan culture and adventure activities like trekking, requires no visa for Indian citizens, reflecting the deep cultural ties between the two countries.

4. Bhutan

Similar to Nepal, Bhutan's visa-free entry for Indians is based on close cultural and religious connections. In Bhutan, you can enjoy the diversity of culture, visit nature, and visit monasteries.

5. Indonesia

For those wanting a taste of Southeast Asian culture beyond Thailand, Indonesia offers a visa-on-arrival option for Indian tourists. This simplifies the entry process, making it easier to explore the country's diverse landscapes, from volcanic peaks to lush rainforests.

Read Also Sri Lanka Tourism Campaign In India To Boost Visitor Influx

6. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, the latest addition to the list, has recently opened its doors to Indian passport holders to promote their tourism. This island is known for its magical beauty and has been referred to by different names, such as Serendib, Taprobane, the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, and Ceylon. Sri Lanka is famous for producing some of the finest tea, rubber, and coconut, as well as exotic spices.

7. Barbados

With white sands and blue skies, homemade drinks, and local souvenirs, Barbados welcomes you visa-free. A tranquil beach with white, powdery sand and clear turquoise waters is ideal for swimming and snorkelling. There are shipwreck explorations, turtle sightings, and a local eatery serving seafood nearby.

8. El Salvador

El Salvador is often referred to as the "Land of Volcanoes" due to its frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. It is the only country in Central America that does not have a coastline on the Caribbean Sea.

9. Oman

Oman is renowned for its ancient aflaj oases irrigation system, terraced orchards in Jebel Akhdar, adobe fortresses, numerous mosques, wadis, or stream valleys, traditional Arabian sailing ships known as dhows, meteorites, and Al Said, which is the world's third-largest yacht owned by the Sultan.

10. Qatar

If you enjoy the tales of the Arabian Nights and idealise this kind of vacation, then Qatar is the perfect destination for you. This beautiful country offers a range of exciting attractions, such as desert safaris, archaeological sites, forts, Banana Island, the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, and the Al Dhakira Mangroves. These are only a few of the many amazing places you can explore in Qatar.

Countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Iran have started to offer visa-free travel on Indian passports.