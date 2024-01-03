UAE Retains Title As World's Most Powerful Passport In 2024, Indian Passport Ranks At 66

Representational image |

As per the 2024 Passport Index by Arton Capital, a global financial advising organization, the UAE passport maintains its status as the most powerful passport globally.

Visa-free access to 120 countries

Arton Capital attributes the robustness of the UAE passport to the country's favorable diplomatic efforts.

Holders of the UAE passport enjoy entry into 180 countries worldwide, with visa-free access to 120 countries and the option to obtain visas for 50 countries online or upon arrival.

Other countries with powerful passports

Following closely in the second position are passports from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, enabling entry into 178 countries. Passports from Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland grant access to 177 countries, securing the third position.

Passports from Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, and South Africa take the fourth spot, offering entry to 176 countries globally. The fifth position is shared by passports from Singapore, Greece, Norway, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Japan, and New Zealand, also allowing entry into 176 countries.

Where does India stand?

Indian passport, on the 2024 Passport Index by Arton Capital, stands at number 66, along with Zambia. While the Indian passport gives access to 198 countries, 121 out of them require Visa. Indian passport holders enjoy Visa-free travel in 26 countries, whereas there's Visa on arrival requirement for 51 countries.