Conscious Vaastu: How Simple Changes Can Improve Relationships

Pic: Freepik

Conscious Vaastu attributes to simple things which can be adapted effortlessly with simple understanding

Let me share a case study.

I had visited a large house belonging to a joint family. They had designed their house using principles of Vaastu. Their kitchen was in the southeast area of the house with cooking range facing east, the front door, bedrooms, etc, was all placed as per Vaastu Shastra principles. In addition to the correct placement as per thumb rules, they had varieties of Vaastu tools were implanted in the house in various locations to further enhance the space.

To my surprise, if everything was good, why did they call me? This was going on in my head. Later, after discussion with the clients, I found out that they were not able to have a single family meal together on their dining table. Every individual in the family had meals in their own respective rooms since there was absolutely no harmony in the entire family. The relationship was so poor that they couldn’t see each other’s faces in spite of staying in the same beautifully done up house. In spite of basic Vaastu being good, it did not lead to a smooth life. There are many other factors that play different roles. This is what we have to understand using Conscious Vaastu. In addition to placements and positioning which relates to Space Vaastu, it is also essential to become the right user of the given space by applying Conscious Vaastu.

Where were they going wrong? What was really disturbing them in spite of doing so much? The answer for their case was super simple. In spite of Space Vaastu being correct, the Conscious Vaastu of occupants was very weak.

Read Also Unlocking The Power Of Inner Energy: The Key To Positive Vaastu

The way they were eating their meals wasn’t correct. Now this is Conscious Vaastu™, which pays attention to the detailing which has a major impact on individual energy and Inner Vaastu. They were eating their meals in their respective rooms on the bed with television on in full volume.

Food is an important source for human energy. It is the basic necessity of the life. Food plays vital role in providing nutrients substances that are essential for growth, repair and maintenance of body. It is very well said that ‘ You are what you eat’, which clearly explains that the energy of food has direct impact on human energy. The food that we eat has potential to absorb vibrational energy that is prevailing around. Eating in a conducive environment is advantageous for inner energy whereas eating in front of television or eating with distraction is not a healthy way for the inner energy. Avoid watching television while having meals. Eating in front of the television not only distracts presence of mind, but also takes away the pleasure of eating. Mind gets so engrossed while watching television that people don’t even realize what and how much they have consumed. Food is consumed for filling up the stomach, but it is also important to satisfy the tongue and the mind. If mind is busy watching television, it remains dissatisfied, thus leading to food craving. Most of the people see violence or programs / movies / news which shows / projects disharmony, which impacts the mental state. This is one of the major cause for increase in disharmony, detachment, agitation, aggression and lack of concentration.

Even when toddlers / young children do not eat, generally people tend to show cartoons or some entertainment through gadgets wherein their mind gets engrossed watching it and they finish eating fast, however, this is one of the important factor that leads them to addiction to gadgets, arrogance, irritation, tantrums, lack of interest, faster drain of energy, boredom and much more.

Read Also Conscious Vaastu: Know The Approach Behind Vaastu Principles

For improving harmony and relationship first and foremost we have to improve relationship with our own inner self. Inner conflicts create disturbances which leads to greater agitation. Food being an important source of energy should be respected and consumed in a proper, perfect and respectable manner.

It is important to avoid watching television while having meals, instead you may play light, soothing and soft music in case if required. Be grateful to what has been offered for eating. Love, enjoy and cherish what you eat. It is important to eat at ease to gain peace. Eat at a designated space preferably with family, this also helps in improving bonding.

Read Also Conscious Vaastu: Know The Ideology Behind Vaastu Compliant Spaces

Eating on the bed is strictly avoidable. Each furniture designed also has a specific Vaastu and purpose. It is important to use the furniture for the right activity, consciously. Avoid negative talks and arguments while having food. To uplift your inner energy and build great inner relations, start eating with Joy, Consciously.

Based on this simple philosophy of Conscious Vaastu the clients mentioned in the above example were explained and once they started changing their way of eating the energy of entire family was completely affirmative.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)