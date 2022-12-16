Christmas 2022: 10 fun and quirky gifting ideas to bring a smile on your loved one's face

Christmas 2022: 10 Christmas gifting options that will surely bring a smile on your loved one's face | FPJ

Christmas is the time for some fun-filled family get-togethers filled with love and laughters. This festive time at the end of a year marks for a fresh start and thus, what's better than to make your loved ones feel special and make them realise how much they mean to you. And for that, a special person deserves a special gift. We have curated a special gifting list for you which may come handy when you pick a gift for your loved one.

Fine jewellery

Mairaa Fine Jewellery by Ambica Mohta |

These dainty emerald diamond chain, heart ring crafted in 18kt gold would be loved by all emerald lovers.

Mairaa Fine Jewellery by Ambica Mohta is everyday-wear stylish and chic jewellery. These handcrafted designs in 18kt gold or rosegold with natural diamonds, rosecuts, rubies, emeralds and pearls are a best gift to choose. They specialise in curating customised jewellery, refurbishing the old jewels, baby jewellery and fine gifts. So, just place an order!

Available online

Price: on request

Diamond jewellery

Diamond earrings by Goldsmiths |

Goldsmiths offers a unique high-quality and mesmerising catalogue of jewellery that offers a more personal and meaningful shopping experience for every modern women.

Available online

Price: on request

Stylish accessories

Floral ring by Shaya |

Shaya’s wildflower collection offers statement ring in silver which are a sumptuous delineation of floral arrangements constructed in the form of dainty ornamentation. This ring goes with every evening gown, be it a floor-length maxi or a traditional drape. Gifting this ring and other accessories collection from the brand will make your bae, sister or anyone happy.

Available online

Price: INR 750 onwards

Antique watch

Antique watch by Jaipur Watch Company |

Jaipur Watch Company has created the art of Pichwai on a hand painted watch dial in a stainless steel case. Pichwai (pichvai) is a style of painting that originated over 400 years ago, in the town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan, India. Intricate and visually stunning, pichwai paintings depict tales from Lord Krishna's life which are now being forgotten. This can make for a best gifting option for your younger sibling.

Available online

Price: on request

Read Also Christmas 2022: 8 Unique crafts to add charm to your Christmas decoration

Scented candles

Lumic scented candles |

Create a distinct, unparalleled environment with the power of soothing fragrance candles by Lumic. You can choose from Belgium Waffle, Botanical Bliss, and French Vanilla scents to gift your love one especially for someone whose olfactory senses are strong and if they are an admirer of fragrances. They are also good for a date evening in the comfort of your homes during this holiday season.

Available online

Price: INR 599 onwards

Luxurious curtains collection

Luxurious curtains collection by Nesterra |

Silken roots is a luxurious collection by Nesterra, a premium décor brand of the illustrious KK Birla Group to drape the home in free-flowing silken weaves which can turn any surface in the home into a statement. It is the perfect gifting options for those seeking home décor.

Available online

Price Range: INR 1200 onwards

Resin home décor products

Resin home décor products- Buddhist Mantra wall art by artist Madhavi Adalja |

This Buddhist Mantra wall art known as 'Siddham' would make for an ideal gifting option for a person who likes to meditate or to give peaceful vibe to any space. Bespoke resin décor products by artist Madhavi Adalja are beautiful and unique resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, coasters, backsplashes, trays, and lots more. These handmade pieces add the perfect modern touch to any interior space.

Available online

Price: on request

Read Also 8 stylish Kaftans to pick for your winter holiday to slay like a star

Handbags

Handbags by Kate Spade New York |

Kate Spade New York's newly launched collection includes gifting products ranging such as handbags, wallets, jewellery, shoes, dresses, and accessories designed to enhance an entire look this Christmas.

Available online

Price: INR 3000 onwards

Footwear

Crocs footwear |

Your boyfriend is waiting for long to buy his favourite comfort footwear but could not get time to have them; so you may want to gift him glittering Crocs' which is an upgraded take on iconic Crocs comfort.

Available online and in stores

Price: INR 3,495 onwards

Sunglasses

The Tinted Story sunglasses |

Fashion-forward sunglasses would always match pace with your glamorous outfits along with protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays. The Tinted Story has a stunning mix for every kind of sartorial signature. The collection displays eccentric sunglasses focused on statement frames, and timeless design for this season. If you want your best friend to look like the star of the party, then you can definitely gift them these sunglasses as a gift during this Christmas season.

Available online

Price: INR 1000 onwards

Read Also Christmas 2022: Dazzle in red at a Christmas party like your favourite Bollywood Diva