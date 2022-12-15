Christmas 2022: 8 Unique crafts to add charm to your Christmas decoration

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
Christmas is a very special occasion and so is the Christmas decoration. So, you can use these unique crafts that will add the fest to festivities
Baro Market's annual Christmas Bazaar
You can try these never seen before Christmas hangings created by folk artists like this Santa Claus hangings
The snowman has become a celebrated figure of Christmas considering the winter season during which Christmas is celebrated
Snowman resembles the joy and love that is included in building the snowman with friends and family
Christmas tree is symbolic of birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ. A lamp in the shape of Christmas tree will elevate the Christmas décor
The tradition of hanging the mistletoe in the house is meant to bring good luck to the household and wards off evil spirits. Christmas wreath that is usually hung outside the door, need to be eye-catchy; so buy something like this one for a welcoming ambience
Give up old ways of Christmas decoration by stopping use of plastic decorative items. Use eco-friendly ways such as using folk dolls which are made up of fibre and multi-purpose too
Christmas tree represents permanence and immortality. Try to make your Christmas tree different by using folk dolls, altogether unique Christmas hangings, snowman and Santa Claus hangings
