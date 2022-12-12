Dazzle in red at a Christmas party like your favourite Bollywood Diva

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 12, 2022
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle all the way, ready for Christmas? Red the colour of love is also the colour of Santa Claus' clothes so for this Christmas Party, you can take inspiration from your favourite Bollywood diva and dazzle in red. Sara Ali Khan's red dress with white lace will look pretty for the Christmas festivities
Love floral print, go for a cute little blazer dress like Alia Bhatt in bold prints
You can think of wearing a simple and elegant dress like our very own Katrina Kaif
Want to look bold and sexy like hot Janhvi Kapoor? Try an off-shoulder thigh-slit gown like the actress, paired with red lipstick. Complete your look with earrings and leave your hair loose
If you wish to draw the eyeballs, a long red strip gown with deep V-neck like Deepika Padukone is all you need to have
Don't wish to show skin and still look gorgeous, Kareena Kapoor Khan's red gown with a deep neck blazer on top paired with a black belt is a perfect choice
Want to flaunt your perfect curves? Kiara Advani's red off-shoulder and thigh slit gown can be on your list to stand out at the party
Malaika Arora's blazer long gown dress is a perfect winter outfit for Christmas party. The outfit will give a royal and classy look while keeping you warm
Want to capture your bae's attention entirely then go for a red off-shoulder short dress with stylish side train like Shraddha Kapoor which she teamed with strappy heels to keep it sleek. Go for a messy hair-do and dramatic eyes like her, and you will slay girl!
If your personality resonate with boss lady Priyanka Chopra Jonas, go for a full-length red blazer dress like the diva and appear your classy best
Thanks For Reading!