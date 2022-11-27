Take cue for 'blazer dress' from your favourite celebrity & don it like a diva this winter

By: Chhaya Gupta | November 27, 2022
When you wear blazer dress, it always take your style to a top notch and gives you a powerful-boss-woman look. Kiara Advani is exactly showing us how
Deepika Padukone's unconventional blazer dress is for all those divas who don't shy from experimenting
Our very own Desi Girl's blazer dress is perfect for a stunning party look
Rakul Preet Singh's blazer dress is perfect for informal party events
White blazer like Nora Fatehi will never disappoint you
Don't you want to try red and look bold? Kiara's blazer dress gives you that inspiration
Kriti Sanon's olive green blazer dress is not only unique but is a major style inspiration with cuts at sides
Take cue from Janhvi Kapoor's black blazer dress. This will solve your all-purpose dressing style
Look like a boss lady in Priyanka Chopra's white blazer dress
Blazer dress would look great during winters just like others and take inspiration from these celebrities for the entire look from accessories to hairstyling
Thanks For Reading!