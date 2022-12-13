8 stylish Kaftans to pick for your winter holiday to slay like a star

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 13, 2022
Kaftan is chic, it's trendy and downright stylish. Slay your winter beach vacay mode with Kaftan dress just like the Bollywood divas. Beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan's beige and maroon coloured kaftan will uplift your maternity fashion look and could be worn otherwise too
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a pale blue, silk kaftan dress, paired with pearls and a fedora. You can wear something similar like this outfit at your winter Christmas party
Elegant Diana Penty wore beautiful yellow red and orange mix Kaftan dress paired with the rusty brown colour ankle-length pants. She wore some quirky bohemian jewellery and a pair of golden strip bellies. Opt for a black bindi like her for a perfect India traditional look
Stylish Aditi Rao Hydari's beautiful pastel color Kaftan dress with a matching belt that gave it the vintage look is a good choice for a winter beach vacation. She wore cute beige color strap sandals and her straight hair, pink makeup look complemented the attire
Ankita Lokhande Jain's kaftan dress is a major fashion goal for newly-wed brides. The white and purple floral print Kaftan dress with a stylish border of the v-neckline looks fashionable and gives a fresh look
Kajol wore a glamorous multicolor slit one-shoulder Kaftan dress with a golden work border. The colourful dress gives Piccaso’s painting vibes as it has a blend of different colours
Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra's chic fashion sense is always top notch. She wore a beautiful black, red and white color mix Kaftan dress. The funky sunglasses made her look perfectly ready for the winter Goa look
Karishma Tanna Bangera gave a traditional twist to her printed Kaftan dress. She styled it like a kurta and teamed it up with white palazzo pants. She paired it with ethnic jutis and a pair of statement earrings
