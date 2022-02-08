Chocolate Day 2022: Health benefits of the delicacy

Whether happy or sad, chocolate is a delicious dark dessert that always uplifts our mood and makes us smile. It is the finest sweet treat on earth, as everyone enjoys savouring these bites of heaven. Chocolate can enhance and help create the most luxurious desserts and can also be enjoyed on its own.

The third day, after Rose day and Propose day, seeks celebration with chocolates. February 8 is regarded as the Chocolate Day. On the special occasion of Chocolate day from the Valentine's week, here's how the delicacy can prove good to one's overall health and well-being.

Take a look at some health benefits of having chocolates, right here:

1. Very Nutritious & Powerful Source of Antioxidants

Scientific studies have shown that dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and packed with nutrients, making this bittersweet treat a superfood favourite.

2. Reduces Cholesterol

One study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, suggests that chocolate consumption might help reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL)Trusted Source cholesterol levels, also known as “bad cholesterol.”

3. Brain function

Scientists at Harvard Medical School have suggested that drinking two cups of hot chocolate a day could help keep the brain healthy and reduce memory decline in older people.

4. Heart disease

Research has suggested that consuming chocolate could help lower the risk of developing heart disease by one-third. Higher levels of chocolate consumption could be linked to a lower risk of cardiometabolic disorders.

People who eat one serving of chocolate are 22 percent less likely to experience a stroke than those who did not. Also, those who had about two ounces of chocolate a week were 46 percent less likely to die from a stroke.

5. Improves athletic performance

Findings published in The Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggest that a little dark chocolate might boost oxygen availability during fitness training.

6. May Improve Mood and Symptoms of Depression

Cocoa’s positive effects on mood may be due to flavanols present in it. It can also be the conversion of tryptophan to the natural mood stabiliser serotonin, its caffeine content or simply the sensory pleasure of eating chocolate.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:50 PM IST