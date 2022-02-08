Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love.

The third day, after Rose day and Propose day, seeks celebration with chocolates. February 8 is regarded as the Chocolate Day, and here are a few message to express happiness and say “Kuch meetha ho jaye”.

Wishes, messages, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, CHECK HERE:

Whenever I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet.Happy Chocolate Day!

Love, like hot chocolate, takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine.

In the book of life, few people will be very close to you, few will get away from you. But, life will become full of love, if you add the taste of chocolate in all those relationships. Wish you a Happy Chocolate Day 2020!

Chocolates are like true love. As soon as you taste it, you will feel the different dimensions in this existence. Wish you a very Happy chocolate day!

Life is easier and sweeter when you have a loving partner like you and a box of chocolates beside you. Wishing a happy chocolate day to my sweetheart!

Everything comes with a price and I come only with a chocolate. So buy me a chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.

Happy Chocolate Day to my dear Valentine who’s as sweet and special as the box of chocolates that I’m sending today.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:03 PM IST