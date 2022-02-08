Quick and easy recipes to try this Chocolate Day

Probably the best day to indulge your sweet tooth, Chocolate day is celebrated on 8th February. Why purchase from a store when you can make it ourself!

Here are a few quick recipes which you can try out to make some mouth watering sweet dishes.

Chocolate pudding pie- If you are a fan of desserts, then this one is surely for you. You just need a sweet and buttery crust, rich chocolate pudding and a bit of whipped cream would do the deed.

Chocolate Pudding

Homemade chocolate pudding is really easy to make. With little effort you'll have a smooth, creamy, and rich pudding. Treat your loved with a pudding instead of just a simple chocolate, he/she will love it.

Chocolate covered Oreos

This is actually as easy as it sounds but tastier than you would expect. Melted chocolate placed nicely on Oreos and placed in the freezer. This would be enough to create this mouth watering dessert.

Choco banana/strawberries crepes- A quick crepe recipe made with ingredients that are available easily. You can experiment with the kinds of toppings you want. This one is easy to make and will surely treat your buds well.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:32 PM IST