IN PICS: 7 Places To Explore In Mussoorie During Summer

By: Sunanda Singh | May 01, 2024
Mussourie is the heart of Dehradun. This captivating place is the best location for summer trips. It is also called the heavens of the earth, and Lal Tibba is one of them. If you want to explore the whole city, Lal Tibba is the best to start.
The Gun Hill gives a mesmerising view of Doon Valley. The highest peak in Mussoorie is surrounded by snow.
Kempty Falls is another great picnic spot located on the outskirts of Mussoorie. The place is famous for its stunning views.
Camel's Back Road is named after a camel-shaped rock in Mussoorie. It is another site to view.
Cloud's End is the most stunning place in Uttarakhand. The place is popular for providing panoramic views. The breathtaking place is a must-visit place in Uttrakhand.
Company Garden is one of the most popular picnic spots in Mussoorie. The garden is surrounded by lush greenery and has a waterfall.
Hathipaon Hike and Nature Walk is one of the great places for hiking. The place holds immense beauty that makes someone fall for it.