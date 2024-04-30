7 Must-Visit Places In Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal To Explore This Year

By: Rahul M | April 30, 2024
Kodaikanal is also known as a vacation spot or a picnic spot. It is located in Tamil Nadu and has many tourist attractions. Kodanikanal Lake is a scenic spot in the town.
Chester Park, also known as the Flower Garden, is a testament to the natural beauty of Kodaikanal. This lush green garden, adorned with a variety of vibrant flowers, is just a stone's throw away from the city.
Silver Cascade Falls in the heart of Kodanikanal. The Fresh and Clean Falls is another popular tourist destination in Tamil Nadu.
Pillar Rocks, a majestic tourist destination on the outskirts of Kodaikanal, is a sight to behold. Its towering pillars and breathtaking views make it a must-visit spot in Tamil Nadu.
Coakers Walk is a hiking destination. The astounding place is surrounded by valleys, mountains, and lush greenery. It is situated on a southern hill and is famous for its panoramic views.
Guna Caves is located in the heart of Kodaikanal and is one of the premier places in Tamil Nadu. It is home to many flora and fauna.
Dolphin's Nose is another marvelous spot in the town that you should not miss out on.
