Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Usha Arghya Date, Shubh Muhurat, Sunrise Timing And More

Chhath Puja 2024 | Canva

The auspicious Hindu festival of Chhath Puja is currently taking place across the country. Started on November 5, 2024, the Chhathi Maiya festival will conclude tomorrow (November 8) after sunrise. The four-day revered occasion is a celebration of faith and devotion that takes place annually from the fourth to the seventh day of the waxing moon in the Kartik month.

Read Also Chhath Puja 2024: Avoid These 5 Mistakes During Chhath Rituals

Chhath Puja, which goes by several names, such as Surya Shashthi, Chhathi, and Daala Chhath, is an important religious festival that is especially cherished among North India, as well as many others across India. Married women celebrate Chhath Puja with a stringent fast during this time to promote the well-being of their families and safeguard their children. The festival worships Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

Chhath Puja 2024 | Pinterest

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Usha Arghya Date and Muhurat

The four-day grand festival of Chhath Maha Parv will conclude with Usha Arghya, also called Ushakal Arghya. This year, Chhath Puja Usha Arghya will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Reportedly, the Ushakal Arghya shubh muhurat is at sunrise at 6:38 AM. After sunrise, devotees observing nirjal vrat (waterless fast) will perform Usha Arghya, offer bhog to the sun god and break their 36-hour fast.

Chhath Puja 2024: Usha Arghya Significance

In Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya is the ritual of offering prayers to the rising sun on the final day. Devotees give thanks to Usha, the goddess of dawn, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. This ritual holds deep spiritual meaning as it symbolises the victory of light over darkness and seeks a blessing for a good life and well-being.

Read Also Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals

Usha Arghya honours the connection between humans and nature, especially the sun, which is believed to grant life and well-being to all creation. It’s a moment of hope, renewal, and devotion among families and communities.