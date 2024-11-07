Chhath Puja 2024: Avoid These 5 Mistakes During Chhath Rituals

By: Rahul M | November 07, 2024
The auspicious occasion of Chhath Maha Parv is a significant four-day religious festival celebrated by Hindus in India, especially among the North Indians
All images from Canva
Began on November 5, 2024, the Chhath Puja will continue till November 8, 2024. While this festival follows strict rituals and fasting rules, here are five mistakes you must avoid:
If a family member is observing the Chhath Puja fast, avoid eating any non-vegetarian food at home
Always wash your hands or take a bath before handling anything related to Chhath rituals and offerings for puja
When preparing Chhath Puja prasad and bhog, avoid eating or touching anything salty
The Vratti (the married woman fasting) is the first to eat the prasad after it has been offered to the gods
During the festival, ensure that children do not eat or bite into the fruits and prasad prepared for the Chhath puja
