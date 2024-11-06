 Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals
Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals

During Sandhya Arghya, the third day of Chhath Puja, followers fast without water and give Arghya to the setting sun at riverbanks. This one-of-a-kind ritual represents thankfulness towards Lord Surya. The fasting carries on into the night while deeply praying to the sun god.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja 2024: Sandhya Arghya | Canva

The Chhath Maha Parv is a significant four-day religious practice with great importance for the followers. The festival starts on the fourth day with a ritual bath and ends on the seventh day with a morning offering in the month of Kartik. This year's festival will take place from November 5 to November 8.

The Chhath puja, also known as Chhathi Maiya festive, reaches its third day this year on November 7 with Sandhya Arghya. This occasion falls on the sixth day of the waxing phase in the month of Kartik. It is the most important day out of the four-day celebrations.

Shubh Muhurat For Sandhya Arghya

As per Drik Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:42 am and set at 05:48 pm on November 7. Followers will wade in water and pray to the setting sun on this date. During the evening, a significant crowd assembles by the riverbanks to present offerings to the setting sun. Followers fast for a full day and break it the next day after Usha Arghya.

Sandhya Arghya Rituals

Admirers create a unique collection of fruits, Thekua, and other goodies in a special basket on this occasion.

Devotees offer these samagri to Lord Sun and Chhath Mata by arranging them in cane baskets called soops, and worship the setting sun while standing in the river.

People also put together a vibrant celebration called Kosi on the evening of the third day.

The festival reaches its peak on the next day with the celebration of Usha Arghya, also called Parana Day.

