 Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings For Chhathi Maiya Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Chhath Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings For Chhathi Maiya Festival

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings For Chhathi Maiya Festival

Married women worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya near the ghat during the Chhath Puja festival.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Happy Chhath Puja 2024 | FPJ

The auspicious Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, and Daala Chhath, is celebrated every year from the fourth to the seventh day of the Kartik month's waxing phase. Married women worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya near the ghat during the Chhath festival.

For Hindus, especially those in North Indian regions and many others across India, Chhath Puja is a holy festival. Married women practice a strict waterless fast for four days during this holiday to safeguard their children and advance the welfare of their families. To perform puja, devotees sing Chhathi Maiya aarti in addition to worshipping God while offering bhog.

Happy Chhath Puja 2024 wishes and messages!

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2024: Know Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Tips And More
article-image
Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Read Also
Chhathi Maiya Ki Aarti: Chhath Puja 2024 Aarti To Sing At Ghat; Hindi & English Lyrics (Video)
article-image
Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2024: Nahay Khay Date, Muhurat, Rituals To Follow & Everything To Know
article-image
Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

FPJ Shorts
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In Nagpur South-West
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In Nagpur South-West
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings For Chhathi Maiya Festival

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings For Chhathi Maiya Festival

Chhath Pooja 2024: Four-Day Chhath Mahaparv Begins With 'Nahay-Khay' Ritual; Devotees Cook Sattvik...

Chhath Pooja 2024: Four-Day Chhath Mahaparv Begins With 'Nahay-Khay' Ritual; Devotees Cook Sattvik...

Delhi To Witness First Ever Bodoland Mohotsav Comes To Showcase Tourism Potential

Delhi To Witness First Ever Bodoland Mohotsav Comes To Showcase Tourism Potential

Understanding Retroactive Jealousy: Why Your Partner’s Past Can Haunt Your Relationship

Understanding Retroactive Jealousy: Why Your Partner’s Past Can Haunt Your Relationship

Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It...

Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It...