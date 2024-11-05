Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings For Chhathi Maiya Festival

Happy Chhath Puja 2024 | FPJ

The auspicious Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, and Daala Chhath, is celebrated every year from the fourth to the seventh day of the Kartik month's waxing phase. Married women worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya near the ghat during the Chhath festival.

For Hindus, especially those in North Indian regions and many others across India, Chhath Puja is a holy festival. Married women practice a strict waterless fast for four days during this holiday to safeguard their children and advance the welfare of their families. To perform puja, devotees sing Chhathi Maiya aarti in addition to worshipping God while offering bhog.

Happy Chhath Puja 2024 wishes and messages!

Happy Chhath Puja | FPJ

