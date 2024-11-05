Chhath Puja 2024: Nahay Khay Date, Muhurat, Rituals To Follow & Everything To Know

Chhath Puja 2024: Nahay Khay Date and Rituals | File Image

Chhath Puja is a sacred Hindu festival lasting four days, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya. It occurs on the sixth day of the Kartika lunar month. The celebration of Chhath Puja begins this year on November 5 with the Nahay Khay ritual. Chhath Puja, also known as Sandhya Arghya, occurs on November 7th. The festival's conclusion will feature Usha Arghya on November 8. Now, let's observe how followers commemorate each of the four days.



Significance Of Nahay Khay



Nahay Khay means 'cleanse and dine.' On this day, followers purify themselves with a ritual bath, symbolizing the cleansing of body and soul. This ceremony highlights the significance of cleanliness and the symbolically removing of negativity, getting worshippers ready for the next sacred ceremonies.

Rituals To Follow On Nahay Khay



The first day of Chhath Puja, called Nahay Khay, falls on November 5, 2024. This day is celebrated as the sunrise occurs at 6:37 am and the sunset at 5:31 pm. The translation of Nahay Khay means "to bathe and to eat." Below are some traditions and information about Nahay Khay:



Holy shower: Followers rise early and bathe in a pure water source, like a river or pond, to purify themselves and rid of sins and impurities.

Food preparation: Followers cook special vegetarian meals, like rice, lentils, vegetables, gram, gourd, and pumpkin, using clay pots. The food does not contain garlic or onions.

Preparing Meal: Gathering for a meal, families come together to enjoy food as a group.



Devotional Prayers: Devotees pray to the Sun God to show thanks and ask for health and prosperity for their families.

#WATCH | Bihar: The four-day #ChhathPuja begins. Devotees perform the rituals of 'Nahay Khay' on the first day today.



Community participation: neighbours and family members frequently gather to enjoy meals and rejoice.



Preparing Chhath Prasad: The special Chhath Prasad is prepared on a clean stove and only fasting devotees are permitted to cook it.



Preparations For Day 1 Of Chhath Puja



During the initial day of Chhath Puja, also called Nahay Khay, women participating in the ritual offer prayers and eat only saatvik food - uncomplicated, clean, and meatless. They consume rice, gram, lentils, bottle gourd, pumpkin, and various vegetables with few spices. Only those who are fasting are allowed to cook the sacred Chhath prasad on a stove that is thoroughly cleaned.

What Is Chhath Puja?



