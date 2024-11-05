Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay Khay; Know Rituals Followed On This Day

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 05, 2024

Chhath Puja is a four day holy Hindu festival where devotees worship the sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiyaa. On the first day of the festival, devotees follow these rituals

All images from Canva

The day starts with devotees taking a dip in a river, especially in the Ganges, to purify themselves

After the ritual bath, devotees prepare and consume satvik food (pure vegetarian food without onion and garlic). This meal, typically made from pumpkin, rice, and chana dal, is seen as an offering to the gods and a way to maintain purity. The food is only to be prepared by someone who will be fasting during these 4 days

Special offerings for the Sun God are prepared, which include fruits, sweets, and traditional dishes

Devotees start a period of deeply worshipping the god, where they avoid all their desires and usually avoid consuming rich, oily, or spicy foods

Devotees pray for the well-being, prosperity, and health of their family members. These prayers are believed to be heard and blessed by the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya

In some regions, devotees begin offering water to the setting sun on this day itself, though the main water offering rituals are performed on later days

Thanks For Reading!

Chhath Puja 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Follow On This Auspicious Festival
Find out More