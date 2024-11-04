Chhath Puja 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Follow On This Auspicious Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 04, 2024

Before beginning the rituals, take a bath to purify yourself. It is mandatory to wear clean and traditional attire for the puja, preferably a new cloth

All images from Canva

Use natural materials for the puja. This includes fresh fruits, sugarcane, and clay pots. Avoid using plastic items

Keep your surroundings clean, as cleanliness is crucial during the festival. Dispose of waste properly

Avoid using artificial perfumes or cosmetics during the rituals. Natural scents, such as flowers, are preferred

Respect the offerings made to the Sun God. Avoid wasting any food or items used in the rituals

Avoid any disputes or negativity, as they can disrupt the sanctity of the puja

Each ritual has its significance. It’s important not to skip any part of the puja

Thanks For Reading!

