Chhath Puja 2024: Here Is A List Of All Samagri You Need During Chhathi Maiya Festivity

By: Manasi Kamble | November 02, 2024
Chhath Mahaparva lasts for 4 days, with special importance placed on various materials used during the puja. Each material is essential for a successful Chhath Puja, so none should be forgotten.
During Chhath festival, on the third day, offerings are made to the Sun God at the evening using a decorated arghya bowl with fruits, thekua, rice laddus. Water, milk are offered, Chhathi Maiya and Chhathi Mata are worshipped. Songs are sung, Katha is heard.
List of materials for Chhath Puja: (Chhath Puja ki Samagri List) including utensils soup made of either bamboo or brass, Glassware for milk and water, eating utensil, Copper container for presenting water to the Sun, Large container, Dish, Diya.
Desserts: Khaja is a type of Indian sweet snack, Fried dumplings stuffed with sweet filling, Unrefined cane sugar, sweets made with milk, a kind of sugary treat.
Other edible things: Milk Water Honey Ganga water
Chhath Puja thali Materials: Sandalwood, incense sticks, Rice, Vermilion, Kumkum, Coconut, Kalawa, Kapoor, Clay diyas, oil and wick, Betel flowers and garlands.
fruit and vegetables in thali on Chhath Puja: Pear, Big lemon (Dabh), Custard apple, radish, Eggplant, Turmeric, Ginger plant, 7 sugarcanes or reeds with leaves, Bananas, Water chestnut, Suthani, Sweet Potato, Cereal, Wheat, Rice, Flour.
