Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Traditional Bihari Foods Prepared During Chhathi Maiya Festival

By: Manasi Kamble | October 30, 2024
Popular Indian sweet Pirukiya also called Gujia, Pedakiya, etc., is made with semolina, ghee, and filled with milk solids and sugar syrup. Often served at Indian festivities.
Chawal ke ladoo, also called rice flour ladoo, is a sugary Indian treat composed of rice flour, sugar, and various other components.
A popular sweet dish from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is parwal ki mithai, which is stuffed with mawa, dry fruits, and sweet syrup. This dish is made on special occassions such as Chhath puja
Originating from Bihar, dahi chuda is a nutritious breakfast option that is easy on the stomach. A lot of individuals enjoy sprinkling sugar or melted jaggery over Dahi Chuda before eating it to end their Chhath Puja fasting.
Thekua is a traditional offering to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya during Chhath puja. Made from wheat flour, sugar syrup, ghee, cardamom, coconut, and dried fruits, Thekua is a sweet snack that is prepared on Kharna, the second day of Chhath, and during the festival.
Rasiyaw, or Rasia, is a rice pudding made with milk, jaggery, and water, commonly served during Chhath Puja. This traditional dish is prepared with devotion and purity, offered to Lord Surya, and consumed after breaking fast.
Kasar is a sweet made with rice flour, ghee, fennel, and jaggery, enjoyed during festivals like Chhath puja, with winter benefits.
