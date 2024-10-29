Diwali Special Foods: 7 Must-Have Snacks During The Festival Of Lights

By: Rahul M | October 29, 2024

Diwali, also called the Festival of Lights, is not just about vibrant lights and crackers but also about indulging in delightful sweets and snacks. Here are seven must-have Diwali special snacks: 

Is Diwali celebration even complete without Gujiya? This sweet and fried dumpling filled with khoya and nuts is a staple dish during Deepavali

Laddoos are a classic Diwali sweet, made in different flavours during the five-day festivities

Another festive food essential, Murukku is a crunchy and spiral snack that adds unique flavours and texture to the Diwali celebration

Mathri is a flaky and savoury treat, ideal for munching throughout the day. It is a traditional Diwali snack everyone loves

Next, we cannot miss Chivda, which is a light and flavourful snack, a must-have and staple snacking option during Diwali extravaganza

Pakoras are an ideal offering for Diwali gatherings for guests. This deep-fried dish is rich in flavours, adding joy to the festive feast

Lastly, Samosa is a festive favourite dish and the perfect food to offer to guests during Diwali. This fried dish remains a classic choice during festivals for many 

