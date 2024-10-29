Diwali Special Foods: 7 Must-Have Snacks During The Festival Of Lights

By: Rahul M | October 29, 2024
Diwali, also called the Festival of Lights, is not just about vibrant lights and crackers but also about indulging in delightful sweets and snacks. Here are seven must-have Diwali special snacks:
All images from Canva
Is Diwali celebration even complete without Gujiya? This sweet and fried dumpling filled with khoya and nuts is a staple dish during Deepavali
Laddoos are a classic Diwali sweet, made in different flavours during the five-day festivities
Another festive food essential, Murukku is a crunchy and spiral snack that adds unique flavours and texture to the Diwali celebration
Mathri is a flaky and savoury treat, ideal for munching throughout the day. It is a traditional Diwali snack everyone loves
Next, we cannot miss Chivda, which is a light and flavourful snack, a must-have and staple snacking option during Diwali extravaganza
Pakoras are an ideal offering for Diwali gatherings for guests. This deep-fried dish is rich in flavours, adding joy to the festive feast
Lastly, Samosa is a festive favourite dish and the perfect food to offer to guests during Diwali. This fried dish remains a classic choice during festivals for many
Thanks For Reading!