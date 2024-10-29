Diwali 2024: 5 Healthy And Easy Ladoos You Can Make At Home

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 29, 2024
The season of Diwali is here. Ladoos and festivities go hand in hand
If you are worried about consuming extra sugar and calories with those ladoos, here are some healthy ladoos you can make at the comfort of your home
Moong dal ladoo. Similar to besan ladoo, moong daal ladoo is not only delicous but also has good amount of protein. If you wish to completely cut sugar off from this one, you can add stevia or jaggery to your ladoos
Roast sesame seeds and peanuts, grind coarsely, and combine with melted jaggery. Roll into laddoos. High in calcium, protein, and good fats, this laddoo promotes bone health and keeps you full longer
This ladoo can your complete nutrition pack. High in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, these laddoos are a natural energy booster
Roast the ragi flour, add melted jaggery and chopped almonds, then mix well and shape into laddoos. Packed with calcium, fiber, and iron, ragi laddoos are excellent for bones and digestion
Grind the dates into a paste, mix with desiccated coconut and cardamom powder, and shape into laddoos. Naturally sweetened and high in fiber, these laddoos support digestion and provide instant energy
