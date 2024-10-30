Chhath Puja 2024: Know Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Tips And More

Chhath Puja Dates And Muhurat | Pinterest

The grand Chhath festival of faith is observed annually from the fourth day to the seventh day of the waxing phase of the Kartik month. Chhath Puja holds a unique religious importance, especially celebrated among the North Indian communities and many across India. Women observe this strict fast to ensure the welfare of the household and the protection of the children.

Other names for it include Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi and Daala Chhath. Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God are revered during the Chhath Puja festival. Yet again this year, there is uncertainty surrounding the date of Chhath Puja. In this scenario, determine the specific days for Nahai Khay and Kharna as well as the suitable time for performing Chhath Puja 2024.

Chhath Puja 2024: Exact Date and Shubh Muhurat



The date and timings for Chhath Puja 2024 are given below.



Day 1: Nahay-Khay



Date: Tuesday, November 5



Time: Starting from sunrise at 6:36 AM until sunset at 5:33 PM



Day 2: Kharna

Date: Wednesday, November 6



Time: Starting from sunrise at 6:37 AM to 5:32 PM

Day 3: Evening offering to the setting sun



Date: Thursday, November 7



Time: Starting at 6:38 AM with sunrise and ending at 5:32 PM with sunset.



Day 4: Offering prayers to the rising sun.



Date: Friday, November 8



Timing is scheduled from 6:38 in the morning to 5:31 in the evening when the sun sets.

Chhath Puja 2024: Significance

Chhath Puja is a religious celebration that pays tribute to the Sun God, who is seen as a representation of vitality, insight, and power. Unlike other Hindu festivals, it honours both sunrise and sunset, showing a strong connection with nature.

Devotees seek blessings for the health and long life of their family from the Sun and his partner, Usha, as they also venerate Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to grant well-being to children.

Chhath Puja 2024: Importance

The festival is celebrated at both sunrise and sunset, giving followers the opportunity to soak in the sun's important rays that are necessary for the body to produce vitamin D and calcium. Traditions observed during Chhath Puja consist of abstaining from food, worshipping the sun, taking a dip in sacred rivers, and practicing meditation, all of which aid in establishing a profound spiritual bond. One of the customary gifts given at this time is thekua—tasty flour cakes cooked in clarified butter, representing the abundance of the natural world.

Chhath Puja 2024 Tips



Recite the Ten Names of Surya during the Pooja, including Aditya, Arka, Bhau, Savitr, Pushan, Ravi, Martanda, Mitra, Bhaskara, and Prabhakara. This gives added spiritual importance to your prayers.

Make a kind donation by giving away yellow or orange clothing to those in need through NGOs or religious groups. This charitable deed represents the essence of giving and togetherness.

Provide Rice or Kheer: Giving rice or kheer (a sweet rice pudding) to religious sites or people in need is a significant way to honour Chhath Puja. This activity not only brings happiness but also reminds us of the significance of giving back to society.