Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani shares Mumbai's most underrated pocket-friendly food joints you must visit

Chef Vicky Ratnani, popularly know for his cooking shows 'Vicky Goes Veg' and 'LivingFoodz', has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Kikoman -- globally acclaimed Japanese soy sauce brand.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Chef Vicky says that the one thing that is always available in his pantry is Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

"It’s one of the most important products in my pantry simply because of how versatile the product is. I discovered Kikkoman soy sauce at one of my trips aboard and ever since then I have been using it in almost all of my dishes be it vegetarian, non-vegetarian or any dessert. Yes, dessert! I recommend dropping a teaspoon of Kikkoman Soy Sauce on a scoop or two of Vanilla ice cream to experience a whole new ice cream flavour," he says.

When asked about the negative effects of salt content in soy sauce and if it is safe to consume it daily, Ratnani says, "Its traditional ‘Honjozo’ method of brewing is completely natural, without any taste enhancers or preservatives. This makes Kikkoman Soy Sauce healthier when compared to other brands available locally that chemically process ingredients, add preservatives, and taste enhancers."

"Sauce can be used as many times as one wishes, in as many dishes and in different cuisines be it Indian, Western, Thai, etc. It can be used in cooking, in marination, as seasoning and in glazes. However, inclusion of too much soy sauce is one of the biggest mistakes. Not knowing how much soy sauce to use or including it with random measurement can spoil the flavor of the dish. Pouring the right amount of soy sauce is important. If one does not know how much of the sauce needs to be included in the dish, then please follow professional recipes," he suggests.

The renowned chef, who believes that celebrities should not be held responsible for the brand's misleading ads, says, "I believe that one should always have faith in the brand that you endorse. They should use it themselves and then recommend it."