Budweiser - how many calories are there in one bottle?

On Thursday, a news report claiming that a Budweiser employee urinated in beer tanks for 12 years went viral on the internet. As the report lacked credibility, it's safe to assume that the news is untrue. While, your favorite beer may not have 'pee' in it, the calorie count in a Budweiser bottle may force some to rethink their brand.

The Budweiser from Budějovice has been called 'The Beer of Kings' since the 16th century. Composed of fermented rice, hops, barley malt, yeast and water, Budweiser is one of the top-selling beers in the United States. The American-style pale lager is brewed by Anheuser-Busch in various breweries around the world. Its beech-wood chip aging system is what gives the beer the signature taste.