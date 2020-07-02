Fact Check: Did Budweiser employee urinate in beer tank for 12 years?

A news article by The Hans India has made it to the top Twitter trends for quoting a satirical piece on beer brand Budweiser.
According to the report, an employee named Walter Powell (alias) revealed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years.
It further mentioned that Powell worked Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, CO), and maintained that the production at other facilities remains untouched and free of urine. "It is like a Russian roulette, sometimes when I am with my friends, and they ask for Budweiser, I blush and say to myself, poor guys".
Before we go ahead, let us make it clear that the news lacks credibility. The only source for the claim is a website called Foolish Humour that churns out fake news for comedy purpose (similar to Faking News in India).
A section of Twitter also fell for it and rolled out some hilarious memes.
While the brewery hasn’t clarified on their end, it can be assumed that the news is untrue and is blown out of proportion since a website didn’t bother to fact check.
In 1876, German-born Adolphus Busch and his friend Carl Conrad developed a "Bohemian-style" lager (Budweiser), inspired after a trip to Bohemia and produced it in their brewery in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the years, Budweiser has become one of the largest-selling beers in the United States.
It is produced using barley malt, rice, water, hops and yeast. Malt gives colour and the sugar that is needed for the beer to ferment. Yeast is a key in the flavour. The hops give the beer spice, aroma and bitterness. Another ingredient is rice, helping Budweiser achieve crispness in its flavour. Finally, there is the water, which is filtered to make sure it's pure.
