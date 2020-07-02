Fact Check: Did Budweiser employee urinate in beer tank for 12 years?

A news article by The Hans India has made it to the top Twitter trends for quoting a satirical piece on beer brand Budweiser.

According to the report, an employee named Walter Powell (alias) revealed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years.

It further mentioned that Powell worked Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, CO), and maintained that the production at other facilities remains untouched and free of urine. "It is like a Russian roulette, sometimes when I am with my friends, and they ask for Budweiser, I blush and say to myself, poor guys".