Budweiser - how much does it cost in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on us and forcing us to be indoors, the home delivery of liquor came as a boon for many tipplers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a news report went viral which claimed that a Budweiser employee has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years. However, the report lacks credibility and it is safe to assume that the news is false.

So without further delay, here are the prices of your favourite Budweiser in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore.

Budweiser prices in Delhi: Rs 280 (650 ml), Rs 150 (330 ml)

Budweiser prices in Kolkata: Rs 250 (650 ml), Rs 150 (330 ml)

Budweiser prices in Hyderabad: Rs 210 (650 ml), Rs 120 (330 ml)

Budweiser prices in Bangalore: Rs 170 (650 ml), Rs 110 (330 ml)

Budweiser prices in Mumbai: Rs 195 (650 ml), Rs 130 (330 ml)

Budweiser prices in Jaipur: Rs 265 (650 ml), Rs 145 (330 ml)

The famous beer is produced using barley malt, rice, water, hops and yeast. Malt gives colour and the sugar that is needed for the beer to ferment. Yeast is a key in the flavour. The hops give the beer spice, aroma and bitterness. Another ingredient is rice, helping Budweiser achieve crispness in its flavour. Finally, there is the water, which is filtered to make sure it's pure.

A history lesson for the tipplers:

In 1876, German-born Adolphus Busch and his friend Carl Conrad developed a "Bohemian-style" lager (Budweiser), inspired after a trip to Bohemia and produced it in their brewery in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the years, Budweiser has become one of the largest-selling beers in the United States.