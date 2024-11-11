Blackpink's Jennie Swears By Cold-Plunges: Know More About The Icy Trend Taking Over Wellness

Instagram

Cold plunges—once a wellness hack—have now become a major trend among beauty and health enthusiasts, including many stars across the globe. From Hollywood’s Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber to Bollywood’s Rakul Preet Singh, the icy bath trend is making waves for its health benefits, including reduced inflammation, improved circulation, and stress relief. Recently, Blackpink's Jennie shared her own experience with cold plunges, revealing how the practice has become an essential part of her wellness routine.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 28-year-old singer opened up about her journey with cold water therapy, explaining that her initial experiences came from Korea’s popular sauna culture. Jennie described her early feeling as an immediate release of soreness and muscle tightness. She shared, "The first time (cold-plunging) was a surprise. But instantly, I felt like the soreness and tightness of my body went away. And maybe because it was the first time, I had this instant boost in my mood and an overall emotional release... I often tell myself to toughen up. I tell myself that this is something that I want to do, and it’s not for the pain, it’s for the release."

To Jennie, the cold plunge goes beyond the physical; it’s a practice that improves her mentally. Each day, she pushes herself to stay in the icy water for just a few seconds longer, challenging her endurance and resilience. The K-pop singer revealed that she sets a timer for 2 minutes and 20 seconds but often surprises herself by going beyond her goal: 'Let’s see how long I can do today'.

"Gradually your body learns to deal with this pain, and you feel so proud of yourself... immediately you feel your blood flowing in your body, and you feel good. You feel energetic. You feel ready to go! It taught me how to embrace tension and help me push through challenges, whether in my personal life or creatively... It made me believe that I am tougher than I think I am,” the 'Mantra' fame added.

Benefits of cold plunges as per science

Although it is difficult to soak in ice-cold water, scientific research has shown that cold plunging has advantages. According to a 2018 study that was published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, cold water therapy can aid in the reduction of inflammation. Additionally, a 2015 study published on springer.com indicated that ice baths lasting between 11 to 15 minutes offer even more advantages.

Are cold plunges safe?

A WebMD research states that although taking a cold plunge daily is safe, going overboard is possible. Jumping into cold water too quickly may shock your body, potentially affecting your breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and even your mood.

Furthermore, spending too much time in cold water can lead to hypothermia as your body temperature may drop dangerously low. There is also a risk of developing frostbite or experiencing numbness in your limbs. However, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before doing cold plunges for a safer practice.